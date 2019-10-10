Arkansas extended an offer to in-state offensive tackle Andrew Chamblee last month and he's now the 33rd recruit to be offered by the Hogs in the 2022 class, according to the Rivals database, and the fourth in-state offer.

Virginia Tech was the first to offer the Maumelle standout in early September and, since then, he’s gained offers from Arkansas, TCU, and Tennessee.

Arkansas is the only school that Chamblee has visited so far. Head Coach Chad Morris and offensive line coach Dustin Fry made sure to make his first visit one to remember.

“They invited me up there to the San Jose State game and about an hour before game time they (Morris and Fry) invited me and my family to the coaches office and coach Morris offered me,” Chamblee said. “I was shocked they offered me on my first visit. It’s very exciting. It’s nice to have all this work finally paying off.”

Chamblee is no stranger to Razorback fans. His mom is a ‘die hard hog fan’ and his uncle had been offered by the Hogs but was unable to play due to an unfortunate four-wheeler accident.

“I think it’s a good program, Chad Morris is doing good things over there,” said Chamblee. “When I went up there to go watch them play San Jose, the atmosphere was unreal and the fans were real cool up there.”

Chamblee looks far different than your average 15-year-old athlete. The sophomore offensive tackle is a whopping 6-foot-7 and 295 pounds, and he is the second class of 2022 in-state offensive tackle to be offered by the Hogs behind Joe T. Robinsons’ E’Marion Harris, another very large sophomore.

Being his size at a young age has helped Chamblee garner early interest from programs all across the country. Blue chip programs that have showed interest but have yet to offer Chamblee include Florida, LSU, Texas, and Oregon.

“My strengths are my footwork, pass protection, and my ability to climb to the second level,” said Chamblee on his skills as an offensive tackle. “I still need to work more on my hip flexibility, pad level, and I could always have better footwork.”

Chamblee has helped the Maumelle Hornets to a great 5-0 start, recording six pancake blocks and seven knockdowns in five games this season. Unfortunately, he suffered a concussion in last week's game against Little Rock Parkview and will be forced to sit out Friday night against 3-2 Pulaski Academy.