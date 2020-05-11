Ingram is arguably one of the most versatile prospects in his graduating 2021 class and thanks to his size, skillset and intangibles, is a coveted recruit for the very best. After scouring his litany of options, Ingram is now focused on a group consisting of Arkansas , Baylor , Louisville , Memphis , Michigan , North Carolina , Purdue , Stanford , Tennessee , and Texas A&M.

Another round of cuts has been made to the school list for Harrison Ingram . The five-star wing has remained a top target for the very best across not only his region but also throughout the nation, though he is now focused on a final group of ten that he will ultimately choose from.

“These are the ten schools which I believe truly have a chance at landing my commitment,” Ingram told Rivals.com. “Each of them has something different that makes them special from the rest.”

The Dallas native has already taken visits to the campuses at Arkansas, Purdue, Stanford and UNC. A commitment is not expected any time soon in which another trimmed school list is expected to be made before his decision. At the earliest, his college commitment will be made in the fall, though a timeline towards one has not been set.

Ingram is a 6-foot-7 small forward prospect that is best used on the ball as a giant playmaker. He has no issues creating his own offense in the half-court, and also that for others. He is as good of a scorer out of the low-post that he is from behind the arc and is lauded for his winning intangibles.

Thanks to his strong grades in the classroom, the elite academic institutions are heavily entrenched within his recruitment, though his all-encompassing game and overall talent base has made him a target for the best nationally as his recruitment remains rather wide open as the summer approaches.