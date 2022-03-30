Haselwood turning heads as potential Burks replacement

FAYETTEVILLE — Four practices into spring ball, Arkansas’ search for a new go-to receiver is well underway.

With an offense led by quarterback KJ Jefferson and armed with several other key returning players, the Razorbacks have a glaring hole at that spot thanks to the departure of Treylon Burks, who’s projected to be a first-round pick in next month’s NFL Draft.

Throw in the loss of super seniors Tyson Morris and De’Vion Warren and Arkansas must replace 69.0 percent of its total wide receiver snaps and 72.5 percent of its total wide receiver targets from 2021, according to Pro Football Focus.

“We've got to find one — at least one,” Pittman said. “You would like to find more, but we've got to find that Burks-type guy. I don't know if we can find him. Maybe we can find two that we can go to because we have to make KJ comfortable in who he has.”

Luckily for them, the Razorbacks likely had a strong inclination that they wouldn’t have Burks back in 2022, so they had their eyes on the transfer portal.