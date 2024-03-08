Hasz feeling 100%, Paaske tough as nails for Razorbacks
Arkansas' tight-end room has the potential to be one of the best in the SEC thanks to returning star-caliber talent like Luke Hasz, Tyrus Washington and former Freshman All-American Var'keyes Gumms, but don't rule out transfer newcomer Andreas Paaske as a contributor in 2024.
As a junior for Eastern Michigan last season, the 6-foot-6, 255-pound Denmark native caught four passes for 39 yards, but will be able to help the Razorbacks' in the blocking department with his stature.
In fact, head coach Sam Pittman made sure to point out how tough Paaske was following Arkansas' second spring practice on Friday, one that Paaske attended despite having his foot ran over by a tire just one day prior.
"Paaske got ran over by a tire yesterday and went out there and practiced today, the whole day," Pittman said. "He’s tough. Guys, you’re going to love this freaking kid. He’s a great guy. You remember Hjalte (Froholdt)? He’s kind of that same toughness and this, that and the other. Dave called me and told me he got hit on a crosswalk on a scooter. Scooters haven’t been good to us so far.
"Called me and said the tire ran over his foot. Called him last night, ‘Oh, I’ll be there coach.’ I said okay. He practiced the entire day and he’s something that we needed. Whether he gets whipped or whether he doesn’t, he’s a tough guy, got a big frame on him. He can also catch the football, but that’s something that we were liking and went out a got and I’m very pleased with him too."
Following a season that saw him earn Freshman All-American honors, Hasz continues to improve his game despite coming off a season-ending broken clavicle injury.
"He said he feels 100% and he’s strong," Pittman said. "I think where he’s improved is his route running. He rounded some things off a year ago, I think he’s improved that. I really like what they did in (individuals).
"Coach (Morgan) Turner did a really good job in indy, they’re playing more physical. If you had a knock on Luke, it would be his run blocking, which I really didn’t. But, he’s gotten better there too. He’s playing with an extremely high amount of confidence."
Pittman also mentioned Gumms as someone that 'has really improved." After only catching three passes for 26 yards last season, Gumms' ability to develop into an SEC-worthy tight-end will help determine the depth and strength of the room for the Hogs.
Of course, Washington will also have plenty of opportunities to assert himself as a pass-catching leader, but the redshirt sophomore is sitting out of practices until after spring break while recovering from the shoulder injury suffered last year.
