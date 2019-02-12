The Arkansas Razorbacks look to continue their momentum from their top-20 2019 class and land a stellar 2020 class. They've given out over 170 2020 offers as of mid-February so it can be overwhelming for fans to try to keep up with all the Hogs' targets. The HawgBeat Big Board will help you keep track of who is perceived to be the top targets in the 2020 class. As players commit elsewhere they'll be crossed off the board and offers further down the list will be added to the board.

This is not the official Arkansas target board, this list was compiled based on interviews, rankings, unofficial and official visits and the coaches' spring/fall recruiting activity.