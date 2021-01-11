HawgBeat - HawgBeat 2022 in-state big board

Every year, typically in the spring after prospects have made the bulk of their Junior Day visits, HawgBeat puts out the famous Big Board. The Big Board is a meticulously narrowed down view of who we perceive to be the Razorbacks' top targets. For the 2022 class, that task will be much harder.

The top indicator of prospect interest, especially for a program like Arkansas, are campus visits. Since it is the dead period for the foreseeable future and recruits can't take the usual program tours–instead conducting them virtually–it will be tougher to narrow down this year's group of 265+ offers to put on our more manageable Big Board of around 75 targets to watch.

Luckily, there is a small group of top priority targets that we do know already clearly, and those are the ones found right here in the Natural State. The Hogs have offered nine in-state prospects, which is the most since the heralded 2019 class containing Treylon Burks and Hudson Henry. The Razorbacks have only offered more once in the last decade. Bret Bielema's 2015 class had 10 in-state offers and nine of them signed with the Hogs (K.J. Hill signed with the Buckeyes).

Sam Pittman has two commitments from the group already–Greenland DE JJ Hollingsworth and DeWitt TE Dax Courtney. The Hogs have also lost one, Rivals250 ATH Quincey McAdoo, to Florida State.

With six more decisions to come, stay locked on HawgBeat for updates on these top in-state athletes...