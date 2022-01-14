HawgBeat 2022 Previews: Braydon Webb - CF
Arkansas is set to open its 2022 baseball season with a series against Illinois State beginning Feb. 18 at Baum-Walker Stadium. Leading up to the opener, HawgBeat will get you ready for the season by previewing the Razorbacks’ key players.
The series begins with our projected starter in center field…
CF - Braydon Webb - #24
Super Senior (sixth season)
6-0 | 200 | R/R
McKinney, Texas | McKinney Boyd HS / Grayson C.C.
Had we started this series shortly after the 2021 season, Braydon Webb probably wouldn’t have been included. He was almost an afterthought, coming off a disappointing year in which he didn’t play nearly as well as expected.
Despite beginning the season as the Razorbacks’ starting left fielder and cleanup hitter, Webb struggled mightily at the plate and ended up splitting time in left with Zack Gregory.
