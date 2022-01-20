HawgBeat 2022 Previews: Cayden Wallace - 3B

Sophomore

6-1 | 205 | R/R

Greenbrier, Ark. | Greenbrier HS

After an impressive 2021 season that earned him Freshman All-American honors, Cayden Wallace is back to prove he is one of the top hitters in the SEC.

During his freshman campaign, Wallace filled the shoes of Razorback great Heston Kjerstad in right field - with occasional action in left field or at third base. This season, Wallace is expected to shift to the hot corner — the position he played in high school.

Wallace started in all 60 games he played in last season and ranked third among starters with a .279 batting average, plus his 14 home runs were tied for second on the team with Brady Slavens. His 240 at bats and 67 hits led the Arkansas squad that won 50 games last year.

For a freshman, Wallace made things look easy at the plate. He never went more than two games without a hit and had hitting streaks of 11, 8 and 6 games throughout the season.