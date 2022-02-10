HawgBeat 2022 Previews: Chris Lanzilli - DH

Super senior

6-2 | 225 | R/R

Stoneham, Mass. | Dexter HS / Wake Forest

Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn has talked about how this year’s team is going to hit well and hit for power. The addition of graduate transfer Chris Lanzilli brings an elite bat to an already loaded lineup.

“Yeah, I think we’re going to hit home runs, no doubt,” Van Horn said last month. “We got three transfer hitters and they can all hit the ball a long way and they’re all middle-of-the-order guys -- all three of them. I don’t even know if I can get them all in the lineup at the same time.”

During his four years at Wake Forest, Lanzilli started 166 games — primarily in the outfield — and slashed .298/.375/.561, giving him an impressive career .936 OPS. He racked up 195 hits, 147 RBIs and 42 home runs, which ranks third among active college players.