HawgBeat 2022 Previews: Jace Bohrofen - LF

Sophomore

6-2 | 200 | L/R

Oklahoma City, Okla. | Westmoore HS / Oklahoma

After striking out on him during the initial recruiting process, the Razorbacks hit a home run by landing Bohrofen from the portal during the offseason.

Coming out of Westmoore High School, Bohrofen listed Arkansas - along with in-state programs Oklahoma State and Oklahoma - in his top three, but eventually he signed with the Sooners.

Bohrofen saw action in 35 games, including 29 starts, for Oklahoma last season and earned a spot on the Big 12 All-Freshman Team by hitting .257/.347/.408 with two home runs and 18 RBIs. Bohrofen scored 14 runs, had 26 hits and a team-high three triples.

His first season with Oklahoma was an overall success, but Bohrofen said he felt like he needed to make a move if he wanted to make it to the majors.