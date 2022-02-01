HawgBeat 2022 Previews: Jace Bohrofen - LF
Arkansas is set to open its 2022 baseball season with a series against Illinois State beginning Feb. 18 at Baum-Walker Stadium. Leading up to the opener, HawgBeat will get you ready for the season by previewing the Razorbacks’ key players.
The series continues with our projected starter in left field…
LF - Jace Bohrofen - #8
Sophomore
6-2 | 200 | L/R
Oklahoma City, Okla. | Westmoore HS / Oklahoma
After striking out on him during the initial recruiting process, the Razorbacks hit a home run by landing Bohrofen from the portal during the offseason.
Coming out of Westmoore High School, Bohrofen listed Arkansas - along with in-state programs Oklahoma State and Oklahoma - in his top three, but eventually he signed with the Sooners.
Bohrofen saw action in 35 games, including 29 starts, for Oklahoma last season and earned a spot on the Big 12 All-Freshman Team by hitting .257/.347/.408 with two home runs and 18 RBIs. Bohrofen scored 14 runs, had 26 hits and a team-high three triples.
His first season with Oklahoma was an overall success, but Bohrofen said he felt like he needed to make a move if he wanted to make it to the majors.
