HawgBeat 2022 Previews: Jalen Battles - SS
Arkansas is set to open its 2022 baseball season with a series against Illinois State beginning Feb. 18 at Baum-Walker Stadium. Leading up to the opener, HawgBeat will get you ready for the season by previewing the Razorbacks’ key players.
The series continues with our projected starter at shortstop…
SS - Jalen Battles - #2
Senior
6-2 | 205 | R/R
San Antonio, Texas | James Madison HS / McLennan C.C.
Jalen Battles was dropping hints of his return for a second season at Arkansas almost as soon as he got on campus.
Having always worn No. 2, the shortstop was assigned No. 4 because head coach Dave Van Horn wore No. 2, but that didn’t stop him from teasing his coach about switching jersey numbers in 2022.
The veteran coach always brushed off the comments because he figured Battles - like many talented juniors - would get drafted and begin his professional career. But he never relented.
“The draft’s about 10 days out (and) he sends me a text about 9:45 one night,” Van Horn said. “I go look at my phone and it’s Jalen and he says, ‘Coach, (if) I don't sign, you still good giving me No. 2?’ I started laughing.”
