 HawgBeat 2022 Arkansas Razorbacks Baseball Previews: Jalen Battles - shortstop
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-30 10:38:36 -0600') }} baseball Edit

HawgBeat 2022 Previews: Jalen Battles - SS

Jalen Battles is back at Arkansas for his senior season.
Jalen Battles is back at Arkansas for his senior season. (SEC Media Portal)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

Arkansas is set to open its 2022 baseball season with a series against Illinois State beginning Feb. 18 at Baum-Walker Stadium. Leading up to the opener, HawgBeat will get you ready for the season by previewing the Razorbacks’ key players.

The series continues with our projected starter at shortstop…

SS - Jalen Battles - #2

Senior
6-2 | 205 | R/R
San Antonio, Texas | James Madison HS / McLennan C.C.

Jalen Battles was dropping hints of his return for a second season at Arkansas almost as soon as he got on campus.

Having always worn No. 2, the shortstop was assigned No. 4 because head coach Dave Van Horn wore No. 2, but that didn’t stop him from teasing his coach about switching jersey numbers in 2022.

The veteran coach always brushed off the comments because he figured Battles - like many talented juniors - would get drafted and begin his professional career. But he never relented.

“The draft’s about 10 days out (and) he sends me a text about 9:45 one night,” Van Horn said. “I go look at my phone and it’s Jalen and he says, ‘Coach, (if) I don't sign, you still good giving me No. 2?’ I started laughing.”

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}