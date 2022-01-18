 HawgBeat 2022 Arkansas Razorbacks Baseball Previews: Michael Turner - catcher
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-18 14:03:48 -0600') }} baseball Edit

HawgBeat 2022 Previews: Michael Turner - C

Michael Turner is a graduate transfer from Kent State.
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
Arkansas is set to open its 2022 baseball season with a series against Illinois State beginning Feb. 18 at Baum-Walker Stadium. Leading up to the opener, HawgBeat will get you ready for the season by previewing the Razorbacks’ key players.

The series continues with our projected starter at catcher…

C - Michael Turner - #12

Super senior (fifth season)
6-2 | 205 | L/R
Warren, Ohio | Champion HS / Kent State

This may be his first season in an Arkansas uniform, but Michael Turner is no stranger to Baum-Walker Stadium.

He was a freshman when Kent State came to Fayetteville and - aside from a brief stint as a defensive replacement - watched from the bench as his team pushed the eventual national runner-up to the bring before dropping the series.

It left enough of an impression on Turner that he remembered the experience more than three years later when he entered the portal and the Razorbacks were one of 29 schools to reach out.

“As soon as I got some interest from them, I had some flashbacks to freshman year,” Turner told HawgBeat last June. “It was the best experience I’ve had playing college baseball and I was the away team, so I’m excited to be there for sure.”

{{ article.author_name }}