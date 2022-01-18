HawgBeat 2022 Previews: Michael Turner - C

Super senior (fifth season)

6-2 | 205 | L/R

Warren, Ohio | Champion HS / Kent State

This may be his first season in an Arkansas uniform, but Michael Turner is no stranger to Baum-Walker Stadium.

He was a freshman when Kent State came to Fayetteville and - aside from a brief stint as a defensive replacement - watched from the bench as his team pushed the eventual national runner-up to the bring before dropping the series.

It left enough of an impression on Turner that he remembered the experience more than three years later when he entered the portal and the Razorbacks were one of 29 schools to reach out.

“As soon as I got some interest from them, I had some flashbacks to freshman year,” Turner told HawgBeat last June. “It was the best experience I’ve had playing college baseball and I was the away team, so I’m excited to be there for sure.”