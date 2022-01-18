HawgBeat 2022 Previews: Michael Turner - C
Arkansas is set to open its 2022 baseball season with a series against Illinois State beginning Feb. 18 at Baum-Walker Stadium. Leading up to the opener, HawgBeat will get you ready for the season by previewing the Razorbacks’ key players.
The series continues with our projected starter at catcher…
C - Michael Turner - #12
Super senior (fifth season)
6-2 | 205 | L/R
Warren, Ohio | Champion HS / Kent State
This may be his first season in an Arkansas uniform, but Michael Turner is no stranger to Baum-Walker Stadium.
He was a freshman when Kent State came to Fayetteville and - aside from a brief stint as a defensive replacement - watched from the bench as his team pushed the eventual national runner-up to the bring before dropping the series.
It left enough of an impression on Turner that he remembered the experience more than three years later when he entered the portal and the Razorbacks were one of 29 schools to reach out.
“As soon as I got some interest from them, I had some flashbacks to freshman year,” Turner told HawgBeat last June. “It was the best experience I’ve had playing college baseball and I was the away team, so I’m excited to be there for sure.”
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news