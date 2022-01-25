HawgBeat 2022 Previews: Peyton Stovall - 1B
Arkansas is set to open its 2022 baseball season with a series against Illinois State beginning Feb. 18 at Baum-Walker Stadium. Leading up to the opener, HawgBeat will get you ready for the season by previewing the Razorbacks’ key players.
The series continues with our projected starter at first base…
1B - Peyton Stovall - #10
Freshman
5-11 | 190 | L/R
Haughton, La. | Haughton HS
The fact that Peyton Stovall made it on campus at Arkansas is surprising. The high school shortstop was projected as a first round pick in last year's MLB Draft, but he likely turned down around $2 million for a chance to be the next great Razorback freshman.
Stovall’s bat alone was good enough to make him a top-50 overall recruit in the Class of 2021, according to Perfect Game. During his senior campaign at Haughton High School, Stovall hit .489 with 12 home runs and 39 RBI.
Not only has head coach Dave Van Horn mentioned that Stovall's bat would land him in the starting lineup, but the veteran coach - who is known for being reluctant about discussing freshmen before they play a game - has hinted he could hit pretty hit in the lineup, too.
“We’ve got a freshman that’s pretty good that could actually hit 1, 2 or 3, to be honest with you,” Van Horn said in the fall.
