HawgBeat 2022 Previews: Robert Moore - 2B

Junior

5-9 | 170 | S/R

Leawood, Kan. | Shawnee Mission East HS

Arguably the top prospect on this year’s roster, Moore is in line to have another great season in Fayetteville. His spot at second base is as secure as any spot on the diamond.

Moore started 61 games for the Hogs and led the team with 59 runs scored last season. His team-leading 66 hits and 16 home runs as a switch-hitter made him a first-team All-SEC selection.

Consistency was the name of the game for Moore, who never went more than three games in a row — he went hitless in the series against Alabama — without a hit. He recorded his first two-home run game with Arkansas against Murray State on March 5, and he accomplished the feat not just one, but two more times on the season (South Carolina and N.C. State).