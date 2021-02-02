HawgBeat - HawgBeat 2022 QB Big Board

The Arkansas Razorbacks are searching for their class of 2022 signal-caller and as is the trend for their 2022 class, they've offered quite a few. Of the 16 quarterbacks they've offered, three are off the board as of February 1–Walker Howard (LSU), Holden Geriner (Auburn) and Nicco Marchiol (Florida State).

A few more prospects have cut the Hogs from their top group of contenders but others are in close contact with Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles.

Check out the first edition of the 2022 QB Big Board as we narrow the list down from 16 to the final one (or maybe two, but definitely not more)....