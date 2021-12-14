With new rules in place because of the transfer portal and the pandemic, there is a lot of confusion surrounding just how many players Arkansas can sign in the upcoming class.

HawgBeat figured now - on the eve of the early signing period - would be a good time to try to answer some of the questions.

The Razorbacks currently have 20 players committed in the Class of 2022, plus have secured two commitments from transfers, which means they are pretty full.