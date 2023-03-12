HawgBeat Arkansas basketball transfer portal tracker
It is well-established that Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman is one of the best in college basketball at utilizing transfers to build a roster. Transfers have been a major part of the Razorback program since Musselman arrived from Nevada in 2019, and as long as he remains the head coach, that will stay the case.
Last season, the Arkansas coaching staff contacted well in-excess of 50 transfer portal recruits, and that number will likely be exceeded this off-season.
With the portal opening up in-full on May 13th, here is the official HawgBeat transfer tracker with all the players the Arkansas coaching staff has reportedly contacted:
*Note: This is a fluid list that will be updated as new transfer contacts are reported.
Dame Adelekun - Dartmouth: 6'8", 230 pounds
2022-23 stats: 13.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 56.3 fg%, 41.2 3fg%, and 61.8 ft%
BJ Mack - Wofford: 6'8", 250 pounds
2022-2023 stats: 16.6 points, 5.6 rebounds on 49.2 fg%, 33.5 3fg%, and 80.7ft%.
Mike Meadows - Portland: 6’2”, 180 pounds
2022-2023 stats: 11.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists on 46 fg%, 36 3fg%, and 78 ft%.
Chris Ledlum - Harvard: 6'6", 225 pounds
2022-2023 stats: 18.8 points, 8.5 rebounds on 47 fg%, 29 3fg%, and 64 ft%.
Paxson Wojcik - Brown: 6'4", 185 pounds
2022-2023 stats: 14.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists on 46 fg%, 38 3fg%, 69 ft%.
Messiah Jones - Wofford: 6'6", 215 pounds
2022-2023 stats: 9.8 points, 5.4 rebounds on 57 fg%, 0% 3fg%, and 71 ft% (doesn't shoot threes).
Josh Cohen - St. Francis (PA): 6'10", 220 pounds
2022-2023 stats: 21.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists on 59 fg%, 0% 3fg%, and 66 ft%.
Jesse Zarzuela - Central Michigan: 6'3", 170 pounds
2022-2023: 16.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists on 40 fg%, 36 3fg%, and 83 ft%.
Nicolas Timberlake - Towson: 6'4", 200 pounds
2022-2023 stats: 17.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists on 46 fg%, 42 3fg%, and 85 ft%.