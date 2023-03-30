It is well-established that Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman is one of the best in college basketball at utilizing transfers to build a roster. Transfers have been a major part of the Razorback program since Musselman arrived from Nevada in 2019, and as long as he remains the head coach, that will stay the case.

Last season, the Arkansas coaching staff contacted well in-excess of 50 transfer portal recruits, and that number will likely be exceeded this off-season.

With the portal opening up in-full on May 13th, here is the official HawgBeat transfer tracker with all the players the Arkansas coaching staff has reportedly contacted:

*Note: This is a fluid list that will be updated as new transfer contacts are reported.