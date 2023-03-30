HawgBeat Arkansas basketball transfer portal tracker
It is well-established that Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman is one of the best in college basketball at utilizing transfers to build a roster. Transfers have been a major part of the Razorback program since Musselman arrived from Nevada in 2019, and as long as he remains the head coach, that will stay the case.
Last season, the Arkansas coaching staff contacted well in-excess of 50 transfer portal recruits, and that number will likely be exceeded this off-season.
With the portal opening up in-full on May 13th, here is the official HawgBeat transfer tracker with all the players the Arkansas coaching staff has reportedly contacted:
*Note: This is a fluid list that will be updated as new transfer contacts are reported.
CONTACTS:
BJ Mack - Wofford: 6'8", 250 pounds (HOGS IN TOP TEN)
2022-2023 stats: 16.6 points, 5.6 rebounds on 49.2 fg%, 33.5 3fg%, and 80.7ft%.
Mike Meadows - Portland: 6’2”, 180 pounds
2022-2023 stats: 11.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists on 46 fg%, 36 3fg%, and 78 ft%.
Chris Ledlum - Harvard: 6'6", 225 pounds
2022-2023 stats: 18.8 points, 8.5 rebounds on 47 fg%, 29 3fg%, and 64 ft%.
Messiah Jones - Wofford: 6'6", 215 pounds
2022-2023 stats: 9.8 points, 5.4 rebounds on 57 fg%, 0% 3fg%, and 71 ft% (doesn't shoot threes).
Josh Cohen - St. Francis (PA): 6'10", 220 pounds
2022-2023 stats: 21.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists on 59 fg%, 0% 3fg%, and 66 ft%.
Jesse Zarzuela - Central Michigan: 6'3", 170 pounds
2022-2023: 16.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists on 40 fg%, 36 3fg%, and 83 ft%.
Nicolas Timberlake - Towson: 6'4", 200 pounds
2022-2023 stats: 17.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists on 46 fg%, 42 3fg%, and 85 ft%.
Kamari Lands - Louisville: 6'8", 220
2022-2023 stats: 5.9 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 0.8 assists on 32.6 fg%, 32.1 3fg%, and 87.5 ft%.
Zack Austin - High Point: 6'4", 175 pounds
2022-2023 stats: 14.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.3 assists on 43.7 fg%, 33.3 3fg%, and 78.6 ft%.
Camren Hunter - Central Arkansas: 6'3", 200 (HOGS IN TOP 5)
2022-2023 stats: 16.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists on 42.3 fg%, 31.1 3fg%, and 78.6 ft%.
Jayden Taylor - Butler: 6'4", 190
2022-2023 stats: 12.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.3 steals on 40.8 fg%, 32.6 3fg%, and 77.0 ft%.
Nate Calmese - Lamar: 6'2", 170
2022-2023 stats: 17.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.2 steals on 48.1 fg%, 36.7 3fg%, and 75.5 ft%.
Eddie Lampkin - TCU: 6'11", 300
2022-2023 stats: 6.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.2 assists on 54.7 fg% and 55.8 ft%.
Jace Carter - Illinois-Chicago: 6'5", 215
2022-2023 stats: 16.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.8 steals on 45.6 fg%, 30.1 3fg%, and 68.5 ft%.
Jamille Reynolds - Temple: 6'9", 285
2022-2023 stats: 10.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks in just 20 minutes per game. Shot 60.4 fg% and 60.3 ft%.
Jackson Paveletzke - Wofford: 6'3", 175
2022-2023 stats: 15.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists on 49.3 fg%, 39.3 3fg%, and 84.2 ft%
Mike Mitchell Jr. - Pepperdine: 6'2", 185
2022-2023 stats: 11.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 5.0 assists on 43.3 fg%, 44.0 3fg%, and 76.2 ft%.
Cameron Wilbon - Sacramento State: 6'5", 200
2022-2023 stats: 8.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists on 46.6 fg%, 31.9 3fg%, and 56.9 FT%.
Myles Stute - Vanderbilt: 6'7", 215
2022-2023 stats: 8.4 points and 4.6 rebounds on 34.7 fg%, 36.1 3fg%, and 66.7 FT%.
Javon Small - ECU: 6'2", 180
2022-2023 stats: 15.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 1.2 steals on 39.7 fg%, 33.3 3fg%, and 85.4 FT%.
John Hugley - Pittsburgh: 6'9", 240
Career stats: 12.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.0 assists on 46.5 fg%, 22.2 3fg%, and 70.6 FT%
Kowacie Reeves - Florida: 6'6", 180
2022-2023 stats: 8.5 points and 2.6 rebounds on 37.7 fg%, 26.2 3fg%, and 71.0 FT%.
Charles Pride - Bryant: 6'4", 185
2022-2023 stats: 14.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.3 steals on 45.3 fg%, 37.0 3fg%, and 84.8 FT%.
Khalif Battle - Temple: 6'5", 175
2022-2023 stats: 17.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists on 41.0 fg%, 35.0 3fg%, and 89.8 FT%.
Jordan Minor - Merrimack: 6'8", 220
2022-2023 stats: 17.4 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.4 steals, and 2.6 blocks per game on 51.5 fg% and 58.7 FT%.
Enoch Cheeks - Robert Morris: 6'3", 190.
2022-2023 stats: 15.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.8 steals on 44.6 fg%, 35.8 3fg%, and 79.4 FT%.
Ta’Lon Cooper - Minnesota: 6'4", 190.
2022-2023 stats: 9.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 1.1 steals on 39.5 fg%, 37.8 3fg%, and 61.4 FT%.
Taran Armstrong - Cal Baptist: 6'5", 185
2022-2023 stats: 11.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.0 assists on 44.8 fg%, 30.5 3fg%, and 65.6 FT%.
Ishmael Leggett - Rhode Island: 6'2", 180
2022-2023 stats: 16.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.4 steals on 39.3 fg%, 32.0 3fg%, and 84.5 FT%.
Clarence Daniels - New Hampshire: 6'6", 225
2022-2023 stats: 15.3 points, 10.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.3 steals on 44.0 fg%, 39.5 3fg%, and 75.8 FT%.
Jamison Battle - Minnesota: 6'7", 225
2022-2023 stats: 12.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.7 assists on 37.1 fg%, 31.1 3fg%, and 78.1 FT%.
Payton Sparks - Ball State: 6'9", 240
2022-2023 stats: 13.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 0.9 blocks on 58.8 fg% and 52.5 FT%.
Denver Jones - Florida International: 6'4", 195
2022-2023 stats: 20.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.8 steals on 47.8 fg%, 37.1 3fg%, and 84.5 FT%.
Freddy Hicks - Tarleton State: 6'6", 210
2022-2023 stats: 16.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.3 steals on 43.7 fg%, 34.0 3fg%, and 75.3 FT%. Originally from Searcy, Ark.
Graham Ike - Wyoming: 6'9", 245
Did not play this season. 2021-2022 stats: 19.5 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game on 51.0 fg%, 27.3 3fg%, and 71.6 FT%.
Keshon Gilbert - UNLV: 6'4", 180
2022-2023 stats: 11.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.7 steals on 46.4 fg%, 38.4 3fg%, and 77.9 FT%.
Jalen Cone - Northern Arizona: 5'11", 165
2022-2023 stats: 17.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists on 42.4 fg%, 40.0 3fg%, and 86.2 FT%. First two years were at Virginia Tech.
Chance McMillian - Grand Canyon: 6'2", 185
2022-2023 stats: 10.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists on 48.5 fg%, 44.4 3fg%, and 70.4 FT%.
Dayvion McKnight - Western Kentucky: 6'1" 190
2022-2023 stats: 17.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists on 45/31/84
Primo Spears - Georgetown: 6’3”, 185
2022-2023 stats: 16.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.1 steals on 40.8 fg%, 30.0 3fg%, and 79.3 FT%.
Quincy Olivari - Rice: 6-foot-2, 190
2022-2023 stats: 18.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.0 steals on 41.3 fg%, 36.4 3fg%, and 79.3 FT%.
Reese Dixon-Waters - USC: 6-foot-5, 210
2022-2023 stats: 9.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.1 assists on 43.8 fg%, 29.6 3fg%, and 77.5 FT%. Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year.
DJ Horne - Arizona State: 6-foot-1, 175
2022-2023 stats: 12.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.1 steals on 36.9 fg%, 35.5 3fg%, and 81.6 FT%. 107 total college starts in four years.
Joe Girard - Syracuse: 6-foot-1, 195
2022-2023 stats: 16.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 3.0 assists on 40.3 fg%, 38.1 3fg%, and 85.7 FT%.
Dalton Knecht - Northern Colorado: 6-foot-6, 200
2022-2023 stats: 20.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists, on 47.9 fg%, 38.1 3fg%, and 77.1 FT%.
Mustapha Amzil - Dayton: 6-foot-10, 225
2022-2023 stats: 9.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.7 assists on 44.2 fg%, 36.6 3fg%, and 79.5 FT%.
Kel’el Ware - Oregon: 7-foot, 210
2022-2023 stats: 6.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks on 45.7 fg%, 27.3 3fg%, and 71.2 FT%.
Ed Chang - Idaho State: 6-foot-8, 215
2022-2023 stats: 2.1 points and 0.6 rebounds on 29.0 fg%, 25.0 3fg%, and 40.0 FT%.
Kario Oquendo - Georgia: 6-foot-4, 210
2022-2023 stats: 12.7 points and 2.6 rebounds on 39.2 fg%, 26.7 3fg%, and 74.7 FT%.
Jayden Epps - Illinois: 6-foot-2, 190
2022-2023 stats: 9.5 points. 1.8 rebounds, and 1.5 assists on 41.4 fg%, 30.1 3fg%, and 77.8 FT%.
Caleb Love - North Carolina: 6-foot-4, 195
2022-2023 stats: 16.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.1 steals on 37.8 fg%, 29.9 3fg%, and 76.5 FT%.
COMMITTED ELSEWHERE:
Cobe Williams - Louisiana Tech: 5'11", 175 (COMMITTED TO TULSA)
2022-2023 stats: 18.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 2.0 steals on 45.6 fg%, 34.4 3fg%, and 79.8 ft%.
Skyy Clark - Illinois: 6'3", 200 pounds (COMMITTED TO LOUISVILLE)
2022-2023 stats: 7.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.1 assists on 41.1 fg%, 33.3 3fg%, and 69.6 ft%.
Kevin "Boopie" Miller - Central Michigan: 6', 165 (COMMITTED TO WAKE FOREST)
Career stats: 13.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.7 assists on 43.4 fg%, 36.1 3fg%, and 77.8 ft%.
Demarcus Sharp - Northwestern State: 6'3", 170 (COMMITTED TO AUSTIN PEAY)
2022-2023 stats: 19.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.9 steals on 46.1 fg%, 54.7 3fg%, and 80.7 FT%.
Dame Adelekun - Dartmouth: 6'8", 230 pounds (COMMITTED TO LOYOLA-CHICAGO)
2022-23 stats: 13.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 56.3 fg%, 41.2 3fg%, and 61.8 ft%
John Tonje - Colorado State: 6'5", 225 (COMMITTED TO MISSOURI)
2022-2023 stats: 14.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists on 47.3 fg%, 38.9 3fg%, and 81.5 FT%.
Justin Wright - NC Central: 6'1", 210 (COMMITTED TO LOYOLA MARYMOUNT)
2022-2023 stats: 16.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.3 steals on 47.3 fg%, 41.4 3fg%, and 77.6 ft%.
Paxson Wojcik - Brown: 6'4", 185 pounds (COMMITTED TO NORTH CAROLINA)
2022-2023 stats: 14.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists on 46 fg%, 38 3fg%, 69 ft%.
Roddie Anderson III - UC San Diego: 6'2", 190 (COMMITTED TO BOISE STATE)
2022-2023 stats: 13.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.2 steals on 39.4 fg%, 29.8 3p%, and 73.5 FT%