HawgBeat Basketball Town Hall: Projected 2022 lineup, top targets + more

In this new series, I take to our subscribers-only message board, The Trough , to answer all the questions you have about Arkansas Razorback basketball.

Question from member @CamoHog: "I know it may be a little early, but looks like Blocker may be the only commit we take with Arkansas ties this year (even though he isn't in-state now). Will it be more of the same for the 2024 class or is this just a down year for the state? I know there are a couple of pretty highly rated kids out of Little Rock but I didn't know if we would go after high-rated prospects."

The 2024 class has some more in-state talent that could potentially stay home. Definitely some major high talent. Three names currently standing out are Annor Boateng, Landren Blocker, and Dallas Thomas.

There could be more emerge, and as you said it is early, but the coaches have been watching each of those three so far.

Arkansas as a state is rich in basketball talent, as evidenced by the recent recruiting classes and the talent that's been produced over the past few decades. Keeping that in mind, there is always that chance that other names pop up along the way, as well. I have always said that per capita, Arkansas is one of the best basketball states in the country.