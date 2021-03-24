HawgBeat - HawgBeat Bets: Sweet 16

HawgBeat's coverage of Arkansas' journey in the 2021 NCAA tournament is presented by Wright's Barbecue . Already serving up the best meats in Arkansas, you can now also find Wright's meat rub and sauces at Walmart and Walmart.com .

Coming in fourth after the World Cup, the Super Bowl and the Kentucky Derby, NCAA March Madness is among the most popular betting events in all of sports. According to the American Gaming Association, an estimated 47 million American adults will wager over $8.5 billion dollars total on the men’s tournament.

Now down to the Sweet 16, eight games played over Saturday and Sunday present another opportunity to win big. The Arkansas Razorbacks, matched up against 15-seed Oral Roberts, have a 11.5-point spread, which is the second largest after No. 1 Gonzaga versus No. 5 Creighton at 13.5. The over/under set at 159 is the highest of all the Sweet 16 games, one point greater than the aforementioned Zags game.

A notable betting trend for the Hogs–the over hasn't hit in any of their four postseason games. Arkansas is 20-9 against the spread this season and 3-1 in the postseason.

Here are the moneylines, spreads and totals for this weekend's Sweet 16 matchups...