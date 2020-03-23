HawgBeat Bracket: 1st round results, Round of 32 voting now open
We had to endure an onslaught of criticism for our seeding, but HawgBeat still received more than 500 votes for the first round of our bracket to determine Arkansas' best basketball player of the SEC era.
Fans mostly went chalk across the board, but two lower-seeded players advanced - including a classic 12 over 5 upset - and three others came really close.
The main story of the first round, though, was the margin at which the top players moved on. Each of the top-three seeds received at least 96 percent of the votes, with one getting 100 percent.
Here are the vote breakdowns for all 32 first-round matchups and a preview of the Round of 32...
Results
(1) Todd Day over (16) Mardracus Wade - 540 votes to 6 votes (98.9%)
(8) Darrell Hawkins over (9) Gary Ervin - 446 votes to 100 votes (81.7%)
(5) Courtney Fortson over (12) Charles Thomas - 457 votes to 89 votes (83.7%)
(4) B.J. Young over (13) Nick Davis - 452 votes to 94 votes (82.8%)
(6) Michael Qualls over (11) J.J. Sullinger - 520 votes to 26 votes (95.2%)
(3) Scotty Thurman over (14) Darnell Robinson - 543 votes to 3 votes (99.5%)
(7) Pat Bradley over (10) Roosevelt Wallace - 521 votes to 25 votes (95.4%)
(2) Mason Jones over (15) Chris Jefferies - 542 votes to 4 votes (99.3%)
*(1) Bobby Portis over (16) Anthlon Bell - 546 votes to 0 votes (100%)
(8) Derek Hood over (9) Jesse Pate - 486 votes to 60 votes (89%)
(5) Kareem Reid over (12) Rashad Madden - 446 votes to 100 votes (81.7%)
(4) Isaiah Joe over (13) Dwight Stewart - 444 votes to 102 votes (81.3%)
(6) Sonny Weems over (11) Brandon Dean - 383 votes to 163 votes (70.1%)
(3) Daryl Macon over (14) Teddy Gibson - 525 votes to 21 votes (96.2%)
(7) Darian Townes over (10) Sunday Adebayo - 275 votes to 271 votes (50.4%)
(2) Ronnie Brewer over (15) Anton Beard - 531 votes to 15 votes (97.3%)
(1) Corliss Williamson over (16) Alex Dillard - 542 votes to 4 votes (99.3%)
(9) Isaiah Morris over (8) Robert Shepherd - 277 votes to 269 votes (50.7%)
(5) Rotnei Clarke over (12) Alandise Harris - 412 votes to 134 votes (75.5%)
(4) Jannero Pargo over (13) Eric Ferguson - 503 votes to 43 votes (92.1%)
(6) Jonathon Modica over (11) Tarik Wallace - 503 votes to 43 votes (92.1%)
(3) Jaylen Barford over (14) Chris Walker - 531 votes to 15 votes (97.3%)
(7) Coty Clarke over (10) Mike Washington - 299 votes to 247 votes (54.8%)
(2) Oliver Miller over (15) Olu Famutimi - 535 votes to 11 votes (98%)
(1) Lee Mayberry over (16) Jalen Harris - 534 votes to 12 votes (97.8%)
(8) Corey Beck over (9) Julysses Nobles - 515 votes to 31 votes (94.3%)
(12) Clint McDaniel over (5) Marshawn Powell - 293 votes to 253 votes (53.7%)
(4) Patrick Beverley over (13) Roger Crawford - 505 votes to 41 votes (92.5%)
(6) Dusty Hannahs over (11) Delvon Johnson - 536 votes to 10 votes (98.2%)
(3) Joe Johnson over (14) T.J. Cleveland - 539 votes to 7 votes (98.7%)
(7) Moses Kingsley over (10) Jimmy Whitt Jr. - 291 votes to 255 votes (53.3%)
(2) Daniel Gafford over (15) Glendon Alexander - 542 votes to 4 votes (99.3%)
*Only unanimous selection
Upsets in BOLD
Close matchups in ITALICS
Round of 32 Matchups
(1) Todd Day vs. (8) Darrell Hawkins
(4) B.J. Young vs. (5) Courtney Fortson
(3) Scotty Thurman vs. (6) Michael Qualls
(2) Mason Jones vs. (7) Pat Bradley
(1) Bobby Portis vs. (8) Derek Hood
(4) Isaiah Joe vs. (5) Kareem Reid
(3) Daryl Macon vs. (6) Sonny Weems
(2) Ronnie Brewer vs. (7) Darian Townes
(1) Corliss Williamson vs. (9) Isaiah Morris
(4) Jannero Pargo vs. (5) Rotnei Clarke
(3) Jaylen Barford vs. (6) Jonathan Modica
(2) Oliver Miller vs. (7) Coty Clarke
(1) Lee Mayberry vs. (8) Corey Beck
(4) Patrick Beverley vs. (12) Clint McDaniel
(3) Joe Johnson vs. (6) Dusty Hannahs
(2) Daniel Gafford vs. (7) Moses Kingsley