We had to endure an onslaught of criticism for our seeding, but HawgBeat still received more than 500 votes for the first round of our bracket to determine Arkansas' best basketball player of the SEC era.

Fans mostly went chalk across the board, but two lower-seeded players advanced - including a classic 12 over 5 upset - and three others came really close.

The main story of the first round, though, was the margin at which the top players moved on. Each of the top-three seeds received at least 96 percent of the votes, with one getting 100 percent.

Here are the vote breakdowns for all 32 first-round matchups and a preview of the Round of 32...

