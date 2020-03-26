HawgBeat's coverage of Arkansas basketball is brought to you by CJ's Butcher Boy Burgers , which has locations in Fayetteville and Russellville.

Two rounds into our bracket to determine Arkansas' best basketball player of the SEC era, HawgBeat has received more than 1,000 total votes.

The result is a mostly chalk Sweet 16, with every 1-, 2- and 3-seed advancing. Most of the 4-seeds did, as well, but a 5-seed knocked off one to move on.

That said, the margins were a little closer, with the winners receiving an average of 80.9 percent of the votes, compared to 85.9 percent in the first round. There were no unanimous selections and only six players received 90 percent or more.

Here are the vote breakdowns for all 16 second-round matchups and a preview of the Sweet 16...

**CLICK HERE TO VOTE ON THE SWEET 16**