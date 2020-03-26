HawgBeat Bracket: Round of 32 results, voting on Sweet 16 now open
Two rounds into our bracket to determine Arkansas' best basketball player of the SEC era, HawgBeat has received more than 1,000 total votes.
The result is a mostly chalk Sweet 16, with every 1-, 2- and 3-seed advancing. Most of the 4-seeds did, as well, but a 5-seed knocked off one to move on.
That said, the margins were a little closer, with the winners receiving an average of 80.9 percent of the votes, compared to 85.9 percent in the first round. There were no unanimous selections and only six players received 90 percent or more.
Here are the vote breakdowns for all 16 second-round matchups and a preview of the Sweet 16...
Results
(1) Todd Day over (8) Darrell Hawkins - 464 votes to 6 votes (98.7%)
(5) Courtney Fortson over (4) B.J. Young - 267 votes to 203 votes (56.8%)
(3) Scotty Thurman over (6) Michael Qualls - 413 votes to 57 votes (87.9%)
(2) Mason Jones over (7) Pat Bradley - 386 votes to 84 votes (82.1%)
(1) Bobby Portis over (8) Derek Hood - 443 votes to 27 votes (94.3%)
(4) Isaiah Joe over (5) Kareem Reid - 295 votes to 175 votes (62.8%)
(3) Daryl Macon over (6) Sonny Weems - 313 votes to 157 votes (66.6%)
(2) Ronnie Brewer over (7) Darian Townes - 461 votes to 9 votes (98.1%)
(1) Corliss Williamson over (9) Isaiah Morris - 467 votes to 3 votes (99.4%)
(4) Jannero Pargo over (5) Rotnei Clarke - 292 votes to 178 votes (62.1%)
(3) Jaylen Barford over (6) Jonathon Modica - 332 votes to 138 votes (70.6%)
(2) Oliver Miller over (7) Coty Clarke - 425 votes to 45 votes (90.4%)
(1) Lee Mayberry over (8) Corey Beck - 385 votes to 85 votes (81.9%)
(4) Patrick Beverley over (12) Clint McDaniel - 289 votes to 181 votes (61.5%)
(3) Joe Johnson over (6) Dusty Hannahs - 410 votes to 60 votes (87.2%)
(2) Daniel Gafford over (7) Moses Kingsley - 439 votes to 31 votes (93.4%)
Upsets in bold
Blowouts in italics
Sweet 16 Matchups
(1) Todd Day vs. (5) Courtney Fortson
(2) Mason Jones vs. (3) Scotty Thurman
(1) Bobby Portis vs. (4) Isaiah Joe
(2) Ronnie Brewer vs. (3) Daryl Macon
(1) Corliss Williamson vs. (4) Jannero Pargo
(2) Oliver Miller vs. (3) Jaylen Barford
(1) Lee Mayberry vs. (4) Patrick Beverley
(2) Daniel Gafford vs. (3) Joe Johnson