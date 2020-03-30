HawgBeat Bracket: Sweet 16 results, voting for Elite 8 now open
HawgBeat's coverage of Arkansas basketball is brought to you by CJ's Butcher Boy Burgers, which has locations in Fayetteville and Russellville.
HawgBeat received more than 400 votes in the Sweet 16 round of our bracket to determine Arkansas' best basketball player of the SEC era.
Not surprisingly, all four No. 1 seeds advanced with relatively comfortable margins. They received an average of 92.6 percent of the votes, with one being nearly unanimous.
In the 2-3 pairings, the margins were closer, with the winners receiving an average of 67.5 percent of the votes. A couple of older No. 3 seeds actually knocked off two recent No. 2 seeds.
Here are the vote breakdowns for all eight Sweet 16 matchups and a preview of the Elite Eight...
Sign up for an annual HawgBeat subscription and get $50 for Arkansas gear on the Rivals Fan Shop ––> details
Results
(1) Todd Day over (5) Courtney Fortson - 387 votes to 16 votes (96.0%)
(3) Scotty Thurman over (2) Mason Jones - 235 votes to 168 votes (58.3%)
(1) Bobby Portis over (4) Isaiah Joe - 363 votes to 40 votes (90.1%)
(2) Ronnie Brewer over (3) Daryl Macon - 295 votes to 108 votes (73.2%)
(1) Corliss Williamson over (4) Jannero Pargo - 402 votes to 1 vote (99.8%)
(2) Oliver Miller over (3) Jaylen Barford - 283 votes to 120 votes (70.2%)
(1) Lee Mayberry over (4) Patrick Beverley - 341 votes to 62 votes (84.6%)
(3) Joe Johnson over (2) Daniel Gafford - 275 votes to 128 votes (68.2%)
Upsets in bold
College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.
Elite Eight Matchups
**CLICK HERE TO VOTE ON THE ELITE EIGHT**
(1) Todd Day vs. (3) Scotty Thurman
(1) Bobby Portis vs. (2) Ronnie Brewer
(1) Corliss Williamson vs. (2) Oliver Miller
(1) Lee Mayberry vs. (3) Joe Johnson