FAYETTEVILLE — With two weeks of camp under his belt, Feleipe Franks feels like he’s adjusted well to his new home.

The graduate transfer from Florida has received a warm welcome from everyone and that’s helped him fit in with the Razorbacks’ program, he said on a Zoom videoconference.

Speaking to the local media for just the second time since getting to Fayetteville and first time since April, Franks - who is Arkansas’ presumed starting quarterback for 2020 - said he thought Monday’s practice was better than the start of last week, as the team inches toward the season.

“I think I’m a little over critical sometimes, not only of myself, but of just perfection within a play,” Franks said. “But I think we’re doing really good, we’re taking steps, we’re stacking good practices on top of good practices.”

When asked about his personal performance in camp, Franks said he thought he had done well, but was hesitant to provide any numbers. He did eventually estimate he’s completing over 70 percent of his passes.

Scrimmage Thoughts

What is known about Franks so far is that he threw four touchdown passes - two to tight end Hudson Henry and one apiece to wide receivers Treylon Burks and Mike Woods - and no interceptions in Friday’s scrimmage, the first of camp.

He didn’t reveal too many details, but the quarterback did tell the media that he thought it was a really productive scrimmage on both sides of the ball.

“Offensively we did a lot of good things,” Franks said. “I thought we pushed the tempo really good, a lot of things to help us out offensively that Coach (Kendal) Briles emphasizes that we did really well.”