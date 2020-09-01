FAYETTEVILLE — With some bad weather in Northwest Arkansas, Sam Pittman made the decision to move Tuesday’s practice inside for the first time during his tenure.

The rain and thunderstorms eventually cleared out by the afternoon, but with it being the second of three straight days of practice, the first-year coach said he wanted to change up the atmosphere for a day of full pads.

It was cool inside the Walker Pavilion, Pittman said, and he was pleased with how the team responded and kept up the tempo.

“A little earlier this morning we were a little bit worried about the grass being slick and all those things, but by the time practice started, we could have went outside,” Pittman said. “But we just honestly wanted to give them a different change of pace.”

The Razorbacks will practice again Wednesday afternoon and then take Thursday off before their second - and what is expected to be their final - scrimmage of camp.

That will mark the first time Arkansas has been inside Reynolds Razorback Stadium for a practice with Pittman at the helm.

Solidifying the Starting 5

Friday’s scrimmage will be big for several players still vying for a spot in the depth chart, but it’ll be especially important for the offensive line.

Pittman has said in the past that he’d like to solidify his starting five about 2.5 weeks before the first game, which would be the middle of next week. It sounds like he’s pretty close to figuring out what that looks like.

“I think we have plenty of tackles on the team that can play in this league,” Pittman said. “We still haven't quite found all our inside pieces yet and we're still looking at several different guys at the guard spots and certainly the second and third center.”