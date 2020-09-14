FAYETTEVILLE — With the threat of COVID-19 wiping out players at a moment’s notice this season, cross-training has been more important than ever in preseason camp.

Arkansas has placed a particularly emphasis on that up front, trying offensive linemen at multiple spots to see where guys fit in. The latest example of that has been with Beaux Limmer.

Although the redshirt freshman from Tyler, Texas, is projected to start at right guard, he has been getting a lot of work at center lately.

“I'm just going to play anywhere they want me to,” Limmer said. “I'm not sure where I'll end up, but wherever I play, I'm going to do that to the best of my ability.”

Now the sixth different player who has taken snaps at center for the Razorbacks in camp, Limmer said playing the position hasn’t been too big of a deal. He filled in for an injured teammate for a couple of games in high school and also repped there in camp last season.

Based on his performance in camp last year, Limmer figured to be a significant contributor as a true freshman before Ricky Stromberg emerged as a starter.

Instead, he ended up redshirting. Thanks to a relatively new NCAA rule, though, Limmer was still able to 30 total offensive snaps over four games - including against SEC foes Mississippi State and Missouri - while maintaining the year of eligibility.

“The experience is something that's invaluable,” Limmer said. “You never really know what it's going to be like until you're actually in there playing against the best D-linemen in the nation. That experience was really great to have.”

FG Unit

The Razorbacks brought in A.J. Reed as a graduate transfer from Duke to replace Connor Limpert - the most accurate kicker in UA history - in 2020, but they’ve got a competition in camp between him and last year’s backup, Matthew Phillips.

While Reed is still probably the leader to win the starting job, head coach Sam Pittman said both kickers went 4 of 5 on field goals with a long of 52 yards in the most recent scrimmage.