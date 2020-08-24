FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas was without offensive line coach Brad Davis at Monday’s practice and his absence will likely continue in camp.

According to a UA spokesperson, Davis will be out “for a bit” with an unspecified pre-existing condition. In his place, head coach Sam Pittman filled in and led the offensive line drills.

It was a natural fit, as Pittman is a renowned offensive line coach who has held that title at 10 different schools over the past 26 seasons. In fact, he even recruited and coached Davis at Oklahoma and then hired him as a graduate assistant at North Carolina.

“Him and Davis kind of share some of the same qualities, so it's not that big of a change,” Cunningham said. “It's always good to have someone out there, especially when your coach isn't out there, to reiterate some of the things that he thinks.”

Graduate assistant Ryan Yurachek - a former standout tight end at Marshall and the son of athletics director Hunter Yurachek - and quality control coach Joseph Henry also helped out with the offensive line at practice.

However, by NCAA rule, Pittman was the coach of the group at practice. In order for Yurachek to become a temporary on-field assistant, he must fill out a waiver.

Fellow Returners

Arkansas fans saw enough of Treylon Burks during his freshman year to know he can be a dangerous weapon in the return game - both on kickoffs and punts.

Pittman said previously that the star sophomore receiver will continue handling both duties, but it’s remained a question about who else has been working those positions alongside him. Burks gave some insight on that Monday.

Although he didn’t specify whether they’re doing kickoff or punt returns, Burks said Kendall Catalon, De’Vion Warren, Trelon Smith, Karch Gardiner and Nathan Parodi have been getting reps as returners.