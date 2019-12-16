With the early national signing period beginning this week, HawgBeat decided to reach out to a few high school coaches of Arkansas’ 2020 commitments to talk about the soon-to-be Razorbacks.

Here is our interview with Hazen head coach Joe Besancon, who has coached three-star athlete commit Blayne Toll the last several years.

HawgBeat: How would you say Blayne did in his senior year at Hazen?

Besancon: He did really well. Everybody knew who he was. When he’s on the defensive side, everybody’s aware of where he lines up and a lot of times they try to stay away from him. I believe he had over 60 tackles, but over half of those tackles were tackles for losses. He had a really good year. On the offensive side, he played a lot of tight end and stuff like that for us this year. He had a dominant year, in my opinion.

HawgBeat: How did y’all utilize Blayne’s talents?

Besancon: Up until this year, he was predominantly a quarterback. This year we just knew he was going to have to help us in so many other areas, so we had a ninth-grade quarterback we moved up and that allowed Blayne to play tight end. He could help us so much in the run game and also in the passing game. He still ran the ball some, too. I knew I was going to run the quarterback a lot. I’d slide him back at quarterback and let him run some of the power read stuff and stuff like that. He could pretty much line up and play just about anywhere.