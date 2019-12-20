News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-20 08:45:21 -0600') }} football Edit

HawgBeat Chat: Q&A with Catrell Wallace's coach, Buck James

Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer
@NWAHutch

From now until the end of the year, save 25% on an annual subscription to HawgBeat and we'll send you $75 to spend at Nike.com! New users | Returning/monthly users

Leading up to the early national signing period beginning this week, HawgBeat decided to reach out to a few high school coaches of Arkansas’ 2020 commitments to talk about the soon-to-be Razorbacks.

Here is our interview with Bryant head coach Buck James, who has coached three-star linebacker/defensive end signee Catrell Wallace the last several years and guided the Hornets to back-to-back Class 7A state titles.

HawgBeat: How would you say Catrell did in his senior year at Bryant?

James: I thought he did a great job (this season). People didn’t run at him quite as much as I thought they would, but he was a presence. He made plays. He made big plays in big games. He was a force to be reckoned with. I thought people stayed away from him and it helped our defense.

HawgBeat: How did y’all utilize Catrell on your defense? Where do you think he projects in college?

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}