HawgBeat Chat: Q&A with Catrell Wallace's coach, Buck James
Leading up to the early national signing period beginning this week, HawgBeat decided to reach out to a few high school coaches of Arkansas’ 2020 commitments to talk about the soon-to-be Razorbacks.
Here is our interview with Bryant head coach Buck James, who has coached three-star linebacker/defensive end signee Catrell Wallace the last several years and guided the Hornets to back-to-back Class 7A state titles.
HawgBeat: How would you say Catrell did in his senior year at Bryant?
James: I thought he did a great job (this season). People didn’t run at him quite as much as I thought they would, but he was a presence. He made plays. He made big plays in big games. He was a force to be reckoned with. I thought people stayed away from him and it helped our defense.
HawgBeat: How did y’all utilize Catrell on your defense? Where do you think he projects in college?
