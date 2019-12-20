HawgBeat: How would you say Catrell did in his senior year at Bryant?

James: I thought he did a great job (this season). People didn’t run at him quite as much as I thought they would, but he was a presence. He made plays. He made big plays in big games. He was a force to be reckoned with. I thought people stayed away from him and it helped our defense.

HawgBeat: How did y’all utilize Catrell on your defense? Where do you think he projects in college?