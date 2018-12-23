Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-23 10:06:14 -0600') }} football Edit

HawgBeat Chat: Q&A with Malik Chavis' coach, Clay Totty

Xdikuwlfjhgdufc03xad
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat.com
@NWAHutch
Senior Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Leading up to the early national signing period, HawgBeat reached out to a few coaches of Arkansas’ 2019 commitments to talk about the newest Razorbacks.

Here is our interview with Rison head coach Malik Chavis, who led three-star signee Malik Chavis and the Wildcats to the Arkansas Class 3A semifinals this season.

HawgBeat: How did Malik do in his senior season?

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}