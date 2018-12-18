With early national signing day just around the corner, HawgBeat decided to reach out to a few high school coaches of Arkansas’ 2019 commitments to talk about the soon-to-be Razorbacks.

Here is our interview with Warren head coach Bo Hembree, who led four-star wide receiver commit Treylon Burks, three-star defensive tackle commit Marcus Miller and the Lumberjacks to the second round of the Arkansas Class 4A playoffs this year following back-to-back state championship appearances.

HawgBeat: How is Treylon recovering since having surgery after tearing his ACL in Week 6?