With early national signing day just around the corner, HawgBeat decided to reach out to a few high school coaches of Arkansas’ 2019 commitments to talk about the soon-to-be Razorbacks.

Here is our interview with Joe T. Robinson head coach Todd Eskola, who led three-star defensive end commit Zach Williams and the Senators to an Arkansas Class 4A runner-up finish this season. He has also sent current Razorbacks T.J. Hammonds, Koilan Jackson and David Porter to Fayetteville in recent years.

HawgBeat: How would you describe Zach’s senior year at Robinson?