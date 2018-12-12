Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-12 11:19:06 -0600') }} football Edit

HawgBeat Chat: Q&A with Zach Williams' coach, Todd Eskola

Mpn76id64eeeonfh6zao
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat.com
@NWAHutch
Senior Staff Writer

With early national signing day just around the corner, HawgBeat decided to reach out to a few high school coaches of Arkansas’ 2019 commitments to talk about the soon-to-be Razorbacks.

Here is our interview with Joe T. Robinson head coach Todd Eskola, who led three-star defensive end commit Zach Williams and the Senators to an Arkansas Class 4A runner-up finish this season. He has also sent current Razorbacks T.J. Hammonds, Koilan Jackson and David Porter to Fayetteville in recent years.

HawgBeat: How would you describe Zach’s senior year at Robinson?

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}