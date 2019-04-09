FAYETTEVILLE -- After a one-week absence, Arkansas is back in the top 10.

Despite a midweek loss to UALR, the Razorbacks won two of three games at Auburn - a top-25 team - to move up two spots to No. 10 in the latest HawgBeat Composite Poll, which combines the major college baseball rankings.

Their highest ranking in the individual polls is No. 8 by Baseball America, while the NCBWA, USA Today Coaches Poll, Perfect Game and D1Baseball have them at No. 9, No. 10, No. 11 and No. 12, respectively.

Things get even tougher for Arkansas the next two weekends, as it travels to No. 7 Vanderbilt before returning home to host No. 6 Mississippi State at Baum-Walker Stadium. The Razorbacks end the season with series against No. 8 LSU and at No. 11 Texas A&M.

In between, they have a pair of series against unranked teams: Tennessee, which was ranked at one time, and Kentucky.

With Florida dropping out, there are now only eight SEC teams in the top 25, with seven of them making up half of the top 14. The ACC is second with five teams, thanks to Georgia Tech moving in, while the Big 12 and Pac-12 have four teams each.

Here is a rundown of the entire composite poll, complete with each team's movement from last week and their highest and lowest ranking of 2019 so far (SEC teams in bold, Arkansas opponents in italics):