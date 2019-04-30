FAYETTEVILLE -- Riding a seven-game SEC winning streak, Arkansas has cracked the top 5 for the first time this season.

The Razorbacks moved up one spot to No. 5 in the latest HawgBeat Composite Poll, which combines the major college baseball rankings, following a second straight sweep of a top-25 team, this time taking down Tennessee.

Three of those individual polls - Baseball America, D1Baseball and Perfect Game - have Arkansas at No. 5, while the NCBWA and USA Today Coaches Poll have it at No. 6.

Although Auburn has fallen out of the top 25, the SEC still has nine teams in the poll because Missouri is ranked for the first time. That means all but two teams in the conference - Alabama and Kentucky - have been ranked at some point this season.

The Wildcats are up next on Arkansas' SEC slate, after a midweek matchup with Grambling State at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock on Tuesday. The other two teams left on the Razorbacks' schedule are No. 12 LSU and No. 16 Texas A&M.

Here is a rundown of the entire composite poll, complete with each team's movement from last week and their highest and lowest ranking of 2019 so far (SEC teams in bold, Arkansas opponents in italics):