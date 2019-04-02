FAYETTEVILLE -- Coming off its first series loss of the season, Arkansas has dropped outside of the top 10.

The Razorbacks actually fell four spots to No. 12 in the latest HawgBeat Composite Poll, which combines the major college baseball rankings.

They're still a top-10 team in the USA Today Coaches Poll (down one to No. 9) and NCBWA poll (down two to No. 10), but check in at No. 12, No. 14 and No. 17 according to Baseball America (down two), D1Baseball (down six) and Perfect Game (down nine), respectively.

On the flip side, Ole Miss experienced the largest jump this week, moving up five spots to No. 18 with its series win over Arkansas.

It doesn't get any easier for the Razorbacks, as they travel to No. 17 Auburn this weekend and No. 3 Vanderbilt the next weekend. When they finally return home, it will be against No. 7 Mississippi State.

In all, there are nine SEC teams in the composite poll, with all of them inside the top 20. The ACC, Big 12 and Pac-12 are tied with four ranked teams each, but it's worth noting that all four of the Pac-12's teams are inside the top eight.

Here is a rundown of the entire composite poll, complete with each team's movement from last week and their highest and lowest ranking of 2019 so far (SEC teams in bold, Arkansas opponents in italics):