FAYETTEVILLE -- Sweeping the No. 2 team in the country makes quite an impact in the polls.

Arkansas found that out this week, as it jumped up five spots to No. 6 in the latest HawgBeat Composite Poll - which combines the major college baseball rankings - following a sweep of Mississippi State.

That is actually exactly where Baseball America and Perfect Game have the Razorbacks in their top 25 polls, while the NCBWA and USA Today Coaches Poll have them at No. 7 and D1Baseball has them at No. 8.

It is the highest Arkansas has been ranked all season, but it will be tested yet again this weekend. Originally a four-week "murderer's row" stretch of their schedule - Ole Miss (No. 18), Auburn (No. 21), Vanderbilt (No. 5) and Mississippi State (No. 10) - the Razorbacks will play a fifth straight ranked opponent in No. 20 Tennessee.

Two of Arkansas' other three remaining SEC opponents are also ranked, with Texas A&M checking in at No. 9 and LSU holding steady at No. 12. It did catch somewhat of a break this season, though, by not having to play the conference's highest ranked team, No. 4 Georgia, in the regular season.

Here is a rundown of the entire composite poll, complete with each team's movement from last week and their highest and lowest ranking of 2019 so far (SEC teams in bold, Arkansas opponents in italics):