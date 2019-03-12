FAYETTEVILLE -- After winning another midweek game and weekend series, Arkansas moved up in the rankings for a second straight week.

The Razorbacks jumped one spot and into a tie with SEC foe Georgia for No. 13 in the HawgBeat Composite Poll, which combines the major college baseball rankings.

Individually, their highest position is still No. 10 by the USA Today Coaches Poll. Perfect Game is right behind that, moving Arkansas up one spot to No. 11, while the NCBWA (up two spots to No. 13) and D1Baseball (up one spot to No. 14) also have it inside the top 15. Arkansas' lowest ranking is No. 16 by Baseball America.

The biggest movement in this week's Composite Poll was the result of Clemson sweeping North Carolina. The Tigers moved back into the top 25 after dropping out last week, while the Tar Heels fell all the way down to No. 12.

As a conference, the SEC still has an incredible 11 teams inside the top 25. That is more than the next two conferences - ACC (5) and Pac-12 (4) - combined. However, it is worth noting that three of the Pac-12's teams are inside the top four.

