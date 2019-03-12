Ticker
HawgBeat Composite Poll: Arkansas moves up in rankings

Andrew Hutchinson
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat.com
@NWAHutch
Senior Staff Writer

FAYETTEVILLE -- After winning another midweek game and weekend series, Arkansas moved up in the rankings for a second straight week.

The Razorbacks jumped one spot and into a tie with SEC foe Georgia for No. 13 in the HawgBeat Composite Poll, which combines the major college baseball rankings.

Individually, their highest position is still No. 10 by the USA Today Coaches Poll. Perfect Game is right behind that, moving Arkansas up one spot to No. 11, while the NCBWA (up two spots to No. 13) and D1Baseball (up one spot to No. 14) also have it inside the top 15. Arkansas' lowest ranking is No. 16 by Baseball America.

The biggest movement in this week's Composite Poll was the result of Clemson sweeping North Carolina. The Tigers moved back into the top 25 after dropping out last week, while the Tar Heels fell all the way down to No. 12.

As a conference, the SEC still has an incredible 11 teams inside the top 25. That is more than the next two conferences - ACC (5) and Pac-12 (4) - combined. However, it is worth noting that three of the Pac-12's teams are inside the top four.

Here is a rundown of the composite poll, complete with their movement from last week and their highest and lowest ranking of 2019 so far (SEC teams in bold, Arkansas opponents in italics):



HawgBeat Composite Poll (March 12)
Ranking Points Change High/Low

1.Vanderbilt

123

--

1/2

2. Oregon State

117

+1

2/6

3. UCLA

116

-1

2/3

4. Stanford

112

+1

4/8

t-5. Mississippi St.

102

+2

5/14

t-5. Florida

102

+1

5/7

7. Florida State

90

+1

7/10

8. Texas Tech

84

+4

4/12

9. Ole Miss

82

+3

9/13

10. Louisville

77

+1

9/11

11. LSU

69

-1

1/11

12. North Carolina

68

-8

4/12

t-13. Georgia

66

+2

11/15

t-13. Arkansas

66

+1

13/16

15. Texas

62

-6

9/22

16. Auburn

46

--

16/21

17. C. Carolina

44

+1

17/22

18. N.C. State

42

+2

18/RV

19. East Carolina

40

--

13/19

t-20. Clemson

23

+6

17/RV

t-20. Texas A&M

23

+2

20/NR

22. Arizona State

18

+5

22/NR

23. South Carolina

15

--

23/NR

t-24. Tennessee

12

-1

23/NR

t-24. TCU

12

+1

17/25
Receiving votes: UC Irvine (7), Michigan (4), Duke (2), UConn (1)

