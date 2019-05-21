HOOVER, Ala. - Despite losing its third SEC series of the season, Arkansas didn't fall very far in the rankings.

The Razorbacks slipped just one spot to No. 5 in the latest HawgBeat Composite Poll, which combines the major college baseball rankings.

Baseball America actually kept them at No. 4, while D1Baseball and the USA Today Coaches Poll dropped them to No. 5. Arkansas is No. 6 in the NCBWA and Perfect Game top 25s.

As the best teams in the SEC converge in Hoover for the conference tournament, it once again appears to be the heavyweight league in the country. The top-four seeds - which received a first-round bye and don't play until Wednesday - are also ranked in the top six.

Four other SEC teams are in the rest of the poll, giving the conference eight total ranked teams. The ACC is second with five ranked teams, followed by the Big 12 (four), Pac-12 (three), and Big Ten (two).

The American (East Carolina), Big West (UC-Santa Barbara) and Missouri Valley (Dallas Baptist) have one ranked team apiece.

Here is a rundown of the entire composite poll, complete with each team's movement from last week and their highest and lowest ranking of 2019 so far (SEC teams in bold, Arkansas opponents in italics):