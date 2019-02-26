FAYETTEVILLE -- With a series win at USC last week, Arkansas held its position at No. 16 in the HawgBeat Composite Poll.

It is the same ranking the Razorbacks had in the preseason and first week of the regular season in the poll, which combines the major college basketball rankings. As was the case last week, the USA Today Coaches Poll is not considered in this week's poll because it won't be updated until a few weeks into the season.

Perfect Game (No. 13), D1Baseball (No. 16) and Baseball America (No. 17) did not move Arkansas at all, while the NCBWA and Collegiate Baseball each gave the Razorbacks a one-spot bump to No. 13 and No. 22, respectively.

As for the rest of the top 25, a log jam is forming behind the clear top three of LSU, Vanderbilt and UCLA, as Texas Tech, North Carolina and Oregon State tied for fourth place.

There are still eight SEC teams ranked, but a ninth is now receiving votes - Texas A&M appeared in the Collegiate Baseball poll at No. 23.

Here is a rundown of the composite poll, complete with their movement from last week and their highest and lowest ranking of 2019 so far (SEC teams in bold, Arkansas opponents in italics):