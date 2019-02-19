FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas took care of business with an opening weekend sweep of Eastern Illinois and is holding steady in the rankings.

The Razorbacks are still No. 16 in the HawgBeat Composite Poll, which combines the major college baseball rankings. The USA Today Coaches Poll is not considered in this week's poll because it won't be updated until a few weeks into the season.

In the other five polls, Arkansas didn't see its ranking change in the Perfect Game (No. 13) or D1Baseball (No. 16) polls, while getting a two-spot bump from the NCBWA (No. 13) and Collegiate Baseball (No. 23), and a one-spot bump from Baseball America (No. 17).

Had the Coaches Poll released an updated top 25, the Razorbacks likely would have jumped over Baylor because they were six spots ahead of the Bears in its preseason poll and are only three points behind them in this week's composite poll.

Ultimately, there wasn't much movement inside the top 16. The only change was Florida State and Louisville switching spots because of the Cardinals' series loss to UConn.

As can be expected early in the season, the bottom of the top 25 saw quite a bit of shuffling.

TCU moved up three spots because it won two of three games at a tournament in Arizona, including one over No. 2 Vanderbilt. That was tied for the biggest jump in the poll with Coastal Carolina, which moved up three spots because it didn't lose on opening weekend while three other teams ahead of it each lost a game to teams they probably should have swept.

The SEC still has eight teams in the top 25, with five from the SEC West.

Here is a complete rundown of the composite poll, complete with their movement from last week and their highest and lowest ranking of 2019 so far (SEC teams in bold, Arkansas opponents in italics):



