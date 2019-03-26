FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas continues to climb the rankings after a 3-2 week on the road that included a split with Texas and series win over Alabama.

Now a consensus top-10 team, the Razorbacks check in at No. 8 in this week's HawgBeat Composite Poll, which combines the major college baseball rankings.

That is also their ranking in the top-25s by D1Baseball (up one spot), NCBWA (same), Perfect Game (up two spots) and USA Today Coaches Poll, while Baseball America moved them up five spots to No. 10.

Arkansas is joined by four other SEC teams, four Pac-12 teams and North Carolina State out of the ACC in the top 10.

The SEC also has four more ranked teams - including Ole Miss, which visits Baum-Walker Stadium this weekend, in a tie for No. 23 - to give it an NCAA-leading nine in the top 25. That is ahead of the ACC (5), Pac-12 (4) and Big 12 (4). The other three teams are in the AAC (East Carolina), Sun Belt (Coastal Carolina) and Big West (UC Irvine).

After a relatively easy start to conference play, things are about to pick up for Arkansas. After playing the Rebels this weekend, the Razorbacks travel to No. 15 Auburn and No. 4 Auburn before returning home to host No. 2 Mississippi State. The week after that, Tennessee - which is receiving votes - comes to Fayetteville.

Here is a rundown of the entire composite poll, complete with each team's movement from last week and their highest and lowest ranking of 2019 so far (SEC teams in bold, Arkansas opponents in italics):