There is once again a new No. 1 team in college baseball.

Fresh off a weekend sweep at previous No. 1 Miami (Fla.), Florida has shot up to the top spot in the HawgBeat Composite Poll, which combines the major college baseball polls.

It is one of 10 ranked SEC teams this week, as the league has three in the top four, five in the top eight and nine in the top 18.

Arkansas is the highest it's been this season, moving up four spots to No. 4 following a four-game sweep of preseason WCC favorite Gonzaga.

In the individual polls, the Razorbacks are a consensus top-10 team ranked as high as No. 2 (up four, NCBWA) and as low as No. 9 (up two, Baseball America). Collegiate Baseball (up six to No. 3) and D1Baseball (up one to No. 6) also moved them up, while Perfect game actually bumped them down a spot to No. 5.

This is the last week the USA Today Coaches Poll won't be included, as it will update its preseason poll next Monday - following the third week of the season.

Here are a few other tidbits about this week's Composite Poll:

~Three teams moved into the top 25 - UCF is No. 22 after a road sweep of Auburn, Dallas Baptist is No. 24 after winning a series at North Carolina, and Tennessee is No. 25 after sweeping the Round Rock Classic with wins over Texas Tech, Houston and Stanford.

~That means three teams had to drop out - Wake Forest was No. 19 before getting swept at Long Beach State, Arizona was No. 24 before going 2-2 with losses to Minnesota and Iowa, and Stanford was No. 25 before getting swept at the Round Rock Classic with losses to Houston, Texas Tech and Tennessee.

~With the Volunteers cracking the top 25, the SEC has 10 ranked teams this week. It is followed by the ACC, which has seven thanks to Wake Forest dropping out. The American, Big 12 and Pac-12 each have two ranked teams, while the Big Ten and Missouri Valley have one apiece.

~As mentioned above, Florida is the new No. 1 team. It has the top spot in four of the five polls used in the composite this week, with Collegiate Baseball being the exception. The Gators are No. 2 in that poll, right behind UCLA.

~It is the fourth different No. 1 team in three weeks for the Composite Poll. Vanderbilt and Louisville were tied for the top spot in the preseason and Miami (Fla.) held the top spot after Week 1.

~Florida had been No. 7, meaning it moved up six spots this week. That is the largest jump of the week. On the flip side, Miami (Fla.) - which the Gators swept - fell eight spots to No. 9. That was tied with Auburn (down eight spots to No. 18 after being swept by UCF) for the largest drop of the week.

Here is a rundown of the entire updated composite poll, complete with each team's highest and lowest composite ranking of the 2020 season (SEC teams in bold, Arkansas opponents in italics)...