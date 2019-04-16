Ticker
HawgBeat Composite Poll: Series loss doesn't hurt Hogs much

Arkansas Athletics
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat.com
@NWAHutch
Senior Staff Writer

FAYETTEVILLE -- Despite losing its series over the weekend, Arkansas didn't drop much in the rankings.

The Razorbacks fell just one spot No. 11 in the HawgBeat Composite Poll, which combines the major college baseball rankings.

Individually, they are still a top-10 team according to the NCBWA (No. 8), Baseball America (No. 10) and the USA Today Coaches Poll (No. 10), even after losing two of three games at Vanderbilt. D1Baseball and Perfect Game have them at No. 12.

Returning to Baum-Walker Stadium, the toughest test of the season awaits Arkansas in the form of Mississippi State, which rose to No. 2 this week after sweeping Alabama by a combined score of 28-4.

With the Volunteers back in the top 25, the Razorbacks actually have four ranked opponents on their remaining schedule: No. 2 Mississippi State, No. 24 Tennessee, No. 12 LSU and No. 8 Texas A&M. Kentucky is the only unranked team in that stretch.

If Missouri - which received votes for the first time this week after winning its series against LSU - can crack the top 25, Arkansas will have either played or are scheduled to play eight ranked SEC teams in its 10-week regular season.

Here is a rundown of the entire composite poll, complete with each team's movement from last week and their highest and lowest ranking of 2019 so far (SEC teams in bold, Arkansas opponents in italics):

HawgBeat Composite Poll (April 16)
Ranking Points Change High/Low

1. UCLA

125

--

1/3

2. Mississippi St.

117

+4

2/14

3. Stanford

115

+2

2/8

4. Oregon State

112

-1

2/7

5. Georgia

104

-3

2/15

6. Vanderbilt

102

+1

1/7

7. Louisville

88

+11

6/18

t-8. Texas A&M

86

+3

8/NR

t-8. N.C. State

86

-4

4/RV

10. USCB

82

+9

10/NR

11. Arkansas

78

-1

8/16

12. LSU

64

-4

1/17

13. East Carolina

61

-4

9/20

14. North Carolina

57

+6

4/20

15. Georgia Tech

55

+6

15/NR

16. Arizona State

53

-3

7/NR

17. Ole Miss

52

-4

9/23

18. Texas Tech

42

-6

4/18

19. Baylor

29

+5

14/NR

20. TCU

27

+3

17/25

21. Clemson

16

-5

16/RV

22. Texas

15

-7

9/22

23. West Virginia

14

N/A

23/NR

24. Tennessee

10

N/A

23/NR

25. Auburn

9

-3

12/25
Receiving votes: UC Irvine (8), UConn (8), Miami (Fla.) (5), Missouri (5)

