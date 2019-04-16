FAYETTEVILLE -- Despite losing its series over the weekend, Arkansas didn't drop much in the rankings.

The Razorbacks fell just one spot No. 11 in the HawgBeat Composite Poll, which combines the major college baseball rankings.

Individually, they are still a top-10 team according to the NCBWA (No. 8), Baseball America (No. 10) and the USA Today Coaches Poll (No. 10), even after losing two of three games at Vanderbilt. D1Baseball and Perfect Game have them at No. 12.

Returning to Baum-Walker Stadium, the toughest test of the season awaits Arkansas in the form of Mississippi State, which rose to No. 2 this week after sweeping Alabama by a combined score of 28-4.

With the Volunteers back in the top 25, the Razorbacks actually have four ranked opponents on their remaining schedule: No. 2 Mississippi State, No. 24 Tennessee, No. 12 LSU and No. 8 Texas A&M. Kentucky is the only unranked team in that stretch.

If Missouri - which received votes for the first time this week after winning its series against LSU - can crack the top 25, Arkansas will have either played or are scheduled to play eight ranked SEC teams in its 10-week regular season.

Here is a rundown of the entire composite poll, complete with each team's movement from last week and their highest and lowest ranking of 2019 so far (SEC teams in bold, Arkansas opponents in italics):