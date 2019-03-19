FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas may be on spring break, but it won't be much of a break for the Razorbacks.

They begin a six-game road trip with a top-10 midweek matchup, as Arkansas checks in at No. 10 - one spot behind No. 9 Texas - in this week's HawgBeat Composite Poll, which combines the major college baseball rankings.

With a perfect week that included a sweep of Missouri, the Razorbacks are now a top-10 team according to the NCBWA (up five to No. 8), USA Today Coaches Poll (up one to No. 9) and Perfect Game (up one to No. 10). D1Baseball moved them up three spots to No. 11 and Baseball America moved them up one spot to No. 15.

The Longhorns, on the other hand, are ranked as high as No. 4 by Baseball America and just three points ahead of Arkansas in the Composite Poll.

The biggest movement this week was the result of a key ACC series, as North Carolina State took two of three games against Florida State to shoot up 11 spots and into the top 10. On the flip side, the Seminoles fell 14 spots to No. 21 because they were also blown out by Florida in a midweek game.

As a conference, the SEC saw two teams - Tennessee and South Carolina - drop out of the top-25, but still has nine ranked teams. That is the same amount as the next two conferences - Pac-12 (five) and ACC (four) - combined.

Here is a rundown of the entire composite poll, complete with each team's movement from last week and their highest and lowest ranking of 2019 so far (SEC teams in bold, Arkansas opponents in italics):