From now until the end of the year, save 25% on an annual subscription to HawgBeat and we'll send you $75 to spend at Nike.com! New users | Returning/monthly users

December is flying by, which means another year has nearly come and gone. With the end of this year also comes the end of a decade: the 2010s. It was a decade that began with promise - Bobby Petrino taking the football team to new heights, Mike Anderson returning to Arkansas and Dave Van Horn coming off his second trip to the College World Series - and had plenty of low points along the way before now trending back up, with new football and basketball coaches and the baseball team rolling at a historic rate. Before we say goodbye to the 2010s and enter the 2020s, HawgBeat is taking a look back at the past 10 years with a series of lists that will remember the best players, games, coaches and moments that defined the decade. Next up is our countdown of the 25 best football players of the last 10 years… 25. Dylan Breeding - punter This is an unheralded position, but deserves some recognition, especially considering the run of really good punters Arkansas had this decade. Sam Irwin-Hill and Toby Baker are definitely worthy, but Breeding gets the nod because of a better punting average and back-to-back second-team All-SEC recognition. Stats this decade: 158 punts, 7,028 yards (44.5 average), 52 inside the 20-yard line (32.9%), 47 of 50+ yards (29.7%) 24. Tramain Thomas - safety Perhaps you’ve forgotten about him, but Thomas was the Razorbacks’ only defensive back to earn All-SEC honors this decade. He got a second-team nod from the AP in 2010, when he had four interceptions. Thomas followed that up with five interceptions in 2011, which is tied for the most by an Arkansas player in a single season since joining the SEC. Including his three picks in 2009, Thomas’ 12 career interceptions are tied for third in UA history. Stats this decade: 174 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 0.5 sack, 11 PBU, 9 INT, 1 FR, 5 FF 23. Jerry Franklin - linebacker Believed to be the only player in UA history to lead the team in tackles four times, Franklin ranks second all-time with 382 tackles. However, his career spanned the decade, with only two of his seasons being in the 2010s. Franklin earned All-SEC accolades both years, getting a second-team nod from the coaches as a junior and a second-team nod from the coaches and AP as a senior. He’s probably best remembered for his 94-yard scoop-and-score that helped the Razorbacks avoid an ugly loss at Vanderbilt in 2011. Stats this decade: 201 tackles, 23 TFL, 7 sacks, 6 PBU, 10 QBH, 3 FR, 1 FF, 1 safety

22. D.J. Williams - tight end Another player who’d likely be ranked higher had his career been entirely in the 2010s, Williams played just one season in the decade. It was a great one, though, as he won the 2010 Mackey Award as the best tight end in college football and earned first-team All-SEC honors. Williams also won the 2010 Disney Spirit Award for his inspirational story of escaping, along with his mother and two sisters, a drug-addicted and abusive father. Stats this decade: 54 receptions, 627 yards, 4 TD 21. Zach Hocker - kicker Arkansas has a rich tradition of kickers - Bill McClard, Steve Little, Kendall Trainor, to name a few - so it’s pretty significant when a guy like Hocker comes along and breaks most of the school’s kicking records. His career field goal percentage was later edged by Connor Limpert, but Hocker lands on this list because he was THE guy for four years, landing on the SEC All-Freshman Team in 2010 and being named second-team All-SEC by the AP in 2013. Plus, when asked to punt some as a senior, he averaged an whopping 45.7 yards on seven punts and booted a 77-yarder. Stats this decade: 61 of 79 FG (77.2%), 171 of 173 PAT (98.8%), 354 points, 5 of 7 from 50+ yards, long of 54 yards 20. De’Jon Harris - linebacker Harris put up similar numbers to Franklin, but his entire career was in this decade. He led the team in tackles three straight years, becoming just the third UA player to accomplish the feat since 1960. Each of those seasons, Harris earned second-team All-SEC honors. His 371 career tackles rank fifth in school history. Stats this decade: 371 tackles, 26 TFL, 7.5 sacks, 9 PBU, 8 QBH, 3 FR, 4 FF 19. Knile Davis - running back One of a few running backs whose careers were greatly effected by injuries during the 2010s, Davis was sensational on Arkansas’ 2010 Sugar Bowl team, rushing for 1,322 yards and 13 touchdowns to earn first-team All-SEC accolades from the AP. His 6.48 yards per carry that year rank fifth on the single-season charts. That generated some Heisman hype leading into the 2011 season, but an ankle injury suffered during a fall camp scrimmage ended that talk. When he came back in 2012, he clearly wasn’t the same. It’s also worth mentioning that Jonathan Williams missed his senior season with a foot injury and Rawleigh Williams III was forced to retire because of a neck injury after leading the SEC in rushing during the regular season. Stats this decade: 316 carries, 1,699 yards, 15 TD; 30 receptions, 293 yards, 2 TD 18. Darius Philon - defensive tackle The Razorbacks had several really talented defensive ends this decade, but only one defensive tackle who landed on an All-SEC team. After earning a spot on the SEC All-Freshman team as a redshirt freshman in 2013, Philon anchored the interior of Arkansas’ top-10 defense in 2014. He did so well that he opted to enter the NFL Draft as a redshirt sophomore, where he was taken in the sixth round. Stats this decade: 92 tackles, 20.5 TFL, 7.5 sacks, 2 PBU, 8 QBH, 3 FR, 3 FF 17. Dan Skipper - offensive tackle Despite committing some costly penalties, Skipper had a great career with the Razorbacks. Part of Pittman’s first class of offensive linemen in 2013, he won a starting job in Week 5 as a true freshman and never relinquished it, starting the final 47 games of his career. In 2015, he earned second-team All-SEC honors as a right tackle. As a senior the following year, he moved to left tackle and was named a first-team All-SEC selection and a second-team All-American by the AFCA. The craziest statistic from his time in Fayetteville is that the 6-foot-10 lineman blocked seven kicks - including a would-be game-winning field goal at TCU. Stats this decade: 51 games, 47 starts

16. Dre Greenlaw - linebacker Much like Davis, injuries prevented Greenlaw from living up to his full potential at Arkansas. Ironically, he was forced into action as a true freshman because of an injury, but then missed six full games in 2016 and three full games and parts of others in 2018. Had he stayed healthy for all four years, Greenlaw likely would have made a run at Tony Bua’s school-record 408 tackles. Stats this decade: 320 tackles, 13 TFL, 4 sacks, 3 PBU, 3 INT, 5 QBH, 3 FR, 3 FF 15. Brandon Allen - quarterback Easily one of the best stories of the decade, Allen went through a lot during his time in Fayetteville. He came off the bench in the ULM loss and then made his first start against Alabama, which is a tough way to start a career. When he struggled as the full-time starter in 2013, fans heavily criticized him and claimed he was only playing because his father, Bobby, was a long-time staffer. Before the 2014 season, Allen’s truck was set on fire. He improved that year and was sensational as a fifth-year senior, especially the second half of the year. In arguably the best stretch of quarterback play in school history, Allen broke the single-season school record for touchdown passes and then broke it again two weeks later, tying the SEC record. He finished his career with a school-record 64 touchdown passes and the third-most passing yards in UA history. Stats this decade: 583 of 1,016 (57.4%), 7,463 yards, 64 TD, 26 INT, 4 rush TD

14. Jake Bequette - defensive end The son, grandson and nephew of former Razorbacks, Bequette was a low three-star recruit coming out of Little Rock Catholic, but ended up becoming one of the best defensive ends to ever wear the uniform. His 23.5 career sacks rank third in UA history, but his career spanned two decades. Only his final two years were in the 2010s, during which he racked up 17 sacks - including 10 in 10 games as a senior. Bequette also forced five fumbles in those 10 games in 2011. Stats this decade: 60 tackles, 19 TFL, 17 sacks, 4 PBU, 10 QBH, 1 FR, 6 FF, 1 safety 13. Sebastian Tretola - offensive guard Tretola will forever be remembered for his touchdown pass against UAB, but he was also really good at his day job. The JUCO product was a first-team All-SEC selection and named a first-team All-American by Sports Illustrated in 2015, with several other services - like the AP - giving him second-team All-America honors. He was also the co-winner of the Jacobs Blocking Trophy as the best offensive lineman in the SEC. Stats this decade: 26 games, 24 starts

12. Cobi Hamilton - wide receiver Entering the fold a year after the heralded 2008 class of receivers, Hamilton put up incredible numbers at Arkansas. He holds the SEC single-game record with 303 receiving yards against Rutgers during a season in which he shattered the UA record for receiving yards and receptions in a year with 1,335 yards on 90 catches. Hamilton’s most memorable moment, though, was likely his performance in the 2010 win over LSU that sent the Razorbacks to the Sugar Bowl, as he had an 80-yard touchdown just before halftime to go along with an 85-yard score earlier in the half. Including his 2009 stats, he holds the UA career record for receptions, ranks third in receiving yards and is tied for fourth in touchdown catches. Stats this decade: 156 receptions, 2,507 yards, 15 TD

11. Travis Swanson - center After redshirting in 2009, Swanson entered the starting lineup as the Razorbacks’ center and never left. In an incredible feat, he started all 50 games of his career - something only he and Franklin have done in UA history. Despite the Razorbacks going 3-9, Swanson was named a first-team All-American by USA Today as a senior in 2013. He also earned first-team All-SEC honors that season and second-team All-SEC honors as a junior. On top of that, he was just the 11th player in school history to be a two-time team captain. Stats this decade: 50 games, 50 starts 10. Chris Smith - defensive end Even though he has two fewer career sacks than Bequette, Smith’s entire playing career occurred during the 2010s. In addition to his 21.5 career sacks, which rank fourth in UA history, he also notched 30.5 tackles for loss and hurried the quarterback 20 times. His sack totals in 2012 (9.5) and 2013 (8.5) are among the 10 best single-season totals at Arkansas. Smith received a second-team All-SEC nod as a senior. Stats this decade: 122 tackles, 30.5 TFL, 21.5 sacks, 7 PBU, 20 QBH, 1 FR, 1 FF 9. Ryan Mallett - quarterback Some might argue Mallett should be higher on this list because he has a legitimate case as the best quarterback in Arkansas history, but his two seasons happened in two difference decades: 2009 and 2010. Even though he played just one year during the 2010s, it was a great year and worthy of a top-10 spot. Mallett completed 64.7% of his passes for 3,869 yards and 32 touchdowns - the latter two of which are single-season school records - while leading the Razorbacks to the Sugar Bowl for their first and only BCS bowl appearance. Costly interceptions against Alabama and Ohio State that year prevent him from being ranked higher and the top quarterback of the decade. Stats this decade: 266 of 411 (64.7%), 3,869 yards, 32 TD, 12 INT, 4 rush TD 8. Martrell Spaight - linebacker An in-state product who had to take the JUCO route before playing for the Razorbacks, Spaight quickly developed a reputation for being hard-hitter, with coaches and teammates turning his last name into a verb. It wasn’t until his second and final season that it translated to the field, but it did in a big way. Spaight led the SEC with 128 tackles, the most by an Arkansas player in 11 years, in 2014 and became Arkansas’ first linebacker to earn first-team All-SEC honors since 2006. Stats this decade: 150 tackles, 11.5 TFL, 2 sacks, 3 PBU, 1 INT, 5 QBH, 1 FR, 2 FF

7. Jarius Wright - wide receiver Wright has a legitimate case to be called Arkansas’ best receiver of all-time. Playing on a team that was loaded at the position, he stood out by breaking the UA single-season records for receptions and receiving yards as a senior in 2011, with 66 catches for 1,117 yards. Those marks were broken by Hamilton the following season, but Wright still holds career record for receiving yards and ranks second all-time in receptions and touchdown catches, if you include his stats from his first two seasons, which were in the 2000s. He also came up huge in the Razorbacks’ comeback win over Texas A&M in 2011, breaking a 40-year-old record with 281 receiving yards (which, again, was later topped by Hamilton) and tying a record previously set in 1984 and 1929 with 13 receptions. Stats this decade: 108 receptions, 1,905 yards, 17 TD 6. Tyler Wilson - quarterback The title of best quarterback of the decade belongs to Wilson. Almost all of his school-record 7,765 passing yards came during the 2010s. Even before becoming the full-time starter, Wilson became somewhat of a legend with his performance off the bench on the road in a losing effort against eventual national champion Auburn. In his first year as the starter, the 2011 season, he completed 63.2% of his passes for 3,638 yards, 24 touchdowns and only six interceptions while leading the Razorbacks to their second 11-win season in school history. One of those wins was a massive comeback over Texas A&M in which he threw a school-record 510 yards. Despite being considered an NFL Draft prospect, Wilson opted to return for his senior year. It was a costly decision, as Petrino wrecked his motorcycle and the 2012 season was a disaster, but he gained even more respect from the fan base for the beating he took game after game and never quitting. Stats this decade: 560 of 890 (62.9%), 7,478 yards, 49 TD, 22 INT, 4 rush TD 5. Hunter Henry - tight end In addition to Williams at No. 22, several tight ends are worthy of discussion to be included on this list. However, none were as good as Henry. The son of a former All-SWC center for the Razorbacks, he was a highly touted prospect coming out of Pulaski Academy and lived up to the hype. A Freshman All-American in 2013 and second-team All-SEC selection in 2014, Henry’s best season came as a junior, when he was a consensus All-American and won the Mackey Award. He didn’t drop a single pass in 2015 and also started one of the most incredible plays in school history, the fourth-and-25 conversion in overtime at Ole Miss that became known as the Henry Heave. Stats this decade: 116 receptions, 1,661 yards, 9 TD

4. Joe Adams - wide receiver/punt returner If you considered him solely as a wide receiver and solely as a punt returner, Adams would probably take up two spots on this list. Consider them together and he’s firmly in the top five. On offense, he ranks third and fifth in career receptions and receiving yards, respectively, including his two seasons in the 2000s. On special teams, he had five punt returns for touchdowns, including one against Tennessee that won the ESPY for the best play of 2011. That season, he was named SEC Special Teams Player of the Year, earned first-team All-America honors from the FWAA and won the Johnny “The Jet” Rodgers Award. Every time Adams touched the ball, he was a big-play threat. He owns the longest punt return touchdown in school history (97 yards vs. Ole Miss in 2010), as well as the second longest rushing touchdown (92 yards vs. Auburn in 2011) and tied for the sixth longest receiving touchdown (85 yards vs. Tennessee Tech in 2010). Stats this decade: 104 receptions, 1,465 yards, 9 TD; 16 carries, 171 yards (10.7 yards/carry), 1 TD; 35 punt returns, 570 yards (16.3 yards/return), 5 TD

3. Frank Ragnow - center/offensive guard It’s difficult to quantify how good an offensive lineman is, but Ragnow was considered one of the best in college football by those who do. Pro Football Focus had him as the top-graded center in the country in 2016 and he was on his way to repeating that feat in 2017 before suffering a season-ending injury. Routinely described by Bielema as the best offensive lineman he’s ever coached, Ragnow became Arkansas’ only first-round NFL Draft pick of the decade - and first since Darren McFadden and Felix Jones in 2008 - when he went 20th overall to the Lions in 2018. Stats this decade: 42 games, 33 starts 2. Trey Flowers - defensive end When Arkansas flipped a low three-star prospect out of Alabama from a commitment to Georgia Tech late in the 2011 recruiting process, the Razorbacks probably had no idea they landed their best defensive player of the decade. Flowers became a full-time starter by his sophomore year and was named to the All-SEC second team as a junior. He could have left following Arkansas’ 3-9 season, but Bielema convinced him to return for his senior year, when he became the heartbeat of the top-10 defense in 2014. At the end of his career, Flowers ranked second in UA history with 47.5 tackles for loss (behind only Billy Ray Smith Jr.) and tied for seventh with 18 sacks, while also racking up 26 hurries. He had a knack for knocking down passes, as well, as his 13 pass breakups would have been tied for the sixth most among defensive backs in the decade. Stats this decade: 190 tackles, 47.5 TFL, 18 sacks, 13 PBU, 1 INT, 26 QBH, 1 FR, 4 FF

1. Alex Collins - running back At a lot of schools, Collins would be considered the best running back ever. At Arkansas, he’ll have to settle for the title of best running back not named McFadden. His career total of 3,703 rushing yards ranks second to McFadden. In his final season with the Razorbacks, Collins rushed for 1,577 yards, the most by a player not named McFadden. That same year, he broke 46-year-old record held by Bill Burnett by scoring 20 rushing touchdowns. His 36 career touchdowns on the ground rank fourth in UA history, while his 17 career 100-yard games are second only to McFadden’s 22. Collins was great from the jump, being named SEC Freshman of the Year in 2013. He actually eclipsed 1,000 yards in each of his three seasons with the Razorbacks, joining McFadden and Herschel Walker as the only running backs in SEC history to accomplish the feat. Stats this decade: 665 carries, 3,703 yards, 36 TD; 27 receptions, 167 yards

Honorable Mention

Listed alphabetically ~McTelvin Agim - DT/DE ~Alvin Bailey - OG ~Toby Baker - P ~Rakeem Boyd - RB ~Greg Childs - WR ~Hjalte Froholdt - OG ~Chris Gragg - TE ~Keon Hatcher - WR ~Alonzo Highsmith - LB ~Sam Irwin-Hill - P ~Dennis Johnson - RB/KOR ~Denver Kirkland - OG/OT ~Connor Limpert - K ~DeMarcus Love - OT ~Tevin Mitchel - CB ~Drew Morgan - WR ~Jerico Nelson - LB ~Cheyenne O’Grady - TE ~Ryan Pulley - CB ~Jeremy Sprinkle - TE ~Henre’ Toliver - CB ~Jonathan Williams - RB ~Rawleigh Williams III - RB ~Deatrich Wise Jr. - DE

HawgBeat Decade in Review Series