HawgBeat Final Projected Field of 64: 5/29

Baum-Walker Stadium.
Baum-Walker Stadium. (SEC Media Portal)
Kyler Swaim • HawgBeat
Staff Writer

Conference tournaments are complete and the clock is ticking until the selections for the 2023 NCAA Tournament are announced.

The regional host sites were announced on Sunday night and Arkansas will be hosting for the fifth time in the last six seasons.

Below is HawgBeat's final Field of 64 projection with the official 16 regional hosts locked in. The official NCAA Tournament field will be announced at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN2.

1 Seed (Host) 2 Seed 3 Seed 4 Seed

1) Wake Forest (Winston-Salem)

Oregon State

Northeastern

Central Connecticut

2) Florida (Gainesville)

Oregon

Xavier

Florida A&M

3) Arkansas (Fayetteville)

West Virginia

Louisiana

Rider

4) Clemson (Clemson)

East Carolina

Texas Tech

Oral Roberts

5) LSU (Baton Rouge)

TCU

NC State

Tulane

6) Vanderbilt (Nashville)

Dallas Baptist

North Carolina

Lipscomb

7) Virginia (Charlottesville)

UCONN

Iowa

George Mason

8) Stanford (Stanford)

Texas

Fullerton

San Jose State

9) Miami (Coral Gables)

Maryland

Troy

Maine

10) Coastal Carolina (Conway)

Boston College

Sam Houston

Ball State

11) Alabama (Tuscaloosa)

Southern Miss

Southern California

Pennsylvania

12) Auburn (Auburn)

Indiana

Samford

Eastern Illinois

13) Kentucky (Lexington)

Duke

Charlotte

Army

14) Oklahoma State (Stillwater)

Texas A&M

UC-Irvine

Nicholls

15) South Carolina (Columbia)

Campbell

UNC-Wilmington

Santa Clara

16) Indiana State (Terre Haute)

Tennessee

Washington

Wright State

Last Four In: Louisiana, Troy, NC State, Southern California

First Four Out: Oklahoma, UC-Santa Barbara, Kansas State, Arizona State

