HawgBeat Final Projected Field of 64: 5/29
Conference tournaments are complete and the clock is ticking until the selections for the 2023 NCAA Tournament are announced.
The regional host sites were announced on Sunday night and Arkansas will be hosting for the fifth time in the last six seasons.
Below is HawgBeat's final Field of 64 projection with the official 16 regional hosts locked in. The official NCAA Tournament field will be announced at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN2.
|1 Seed (Host)
|2 Seed
|3 Seed
|4 Seed
|
1) Wake Forest (Winston-Salem)
|
Oregon State
|
Northeastern
|
Central Connecticut
|
2) Florida (Gainesville)
|
Oregon
|
Xavier
|
Florida A&M
|
3) Arkansas (Fayetteville)
|
West Virginia
|
Louisiana
|
Rider
|
4) Clemson (Clemson)
|
East Carolina
|
Texas Tech
|
Oral Roberts
|
5) LSU (Baton Rouge)
|
TCU
|
NC State
|
Tulane
|
6) Vanderbilt (Nashville)
|
Dallas Baptist
|
North Carolina
|
Lipscomb
|
7) Virginia (Charlottesville)
|
UCONN
|
Iowa
|
George Mason
|
8) Stanford (Stanford)
|
Texas
|
Fullerton
|
San Jose State
|
9) Miami (Coral Gables)
|
Maryland
|
Troy
|
Maine
|
10) Coastal Carolina (Conway)
|
Boston College
|
Sam Houston
|
Ball State
|
11) Alabama (Tuscaloosa)
|
Southern Miss
|
Southern California
|
Pennsylvania
|
12) Auburn (Auburn)
|
Indiana
|
Samford
|
Eastern Illinois
|
13) Kentucky (Lexington)
|
Duke
|
Charlotte
|
Army
|
14) Oklahoma State (Stillwater)
|
Texas A&M
|
UC-Irvine
|
Nicholls
|
15) South Carolina (Columbia)
|
Campbell
|
UNC-Wilmington
|
Santa Clara
|
16) Indiana State (Terre Haute)
|
Tennessee
|
Washington
|
Wright State
Last Four In: Louisiana, Troy, NC State, Southern California
First Four Out: Oklahoma, UC-Santa Barbara, Kansas State, Arizona State