HawgBeat.com

Bryant High School at Bentonville West High School - 7 p.m.

Head Coaches:

Bentonville West - Bryan Pratt (12-10)

Bryant - Buck James (19-6)

It should be a good game Friday night as the Bryant Hornets take Bentonville to face the Bentonville West Wolverines in a 7A matchup.

The Wolverines, despite starting the season ranked 4th in the conference, have dropped their two first games and could really use a win at home to turn the season around. Bryant started the season ranked second in the 7A Central rankings and started 2018 with a win against Benton in the Salt Bowl that was cut short after a shooting scare.

West is returning two of the top 10 prospects in the state of Arkansas, wide receiver/defensive back Jadon Jackson and outside linebacker Kendall Young. Bryant is also returning two seniors with college scholarship offers. Dual-threat quarterback Ren Hefley holds an offer from UT-Martin and Andrew Hayes, cornerback, holds offers from UT-Martin and Central Arkansas.

Pratt is dealing with a team of youngsters with 11 returning starters on both sides of the ball. Pratt has done quick work with the Wolverines, taking them from three wins to nine wins after taking the job as head coach of the brand new program.

Bryant is returning 12 starters from their 10-2 season last year. The two schools did not play each other last season. Bryant has had a lot of success over the last seven seasons but haven't won the conference since 2013.

Arkansas LB target Kendall Young is due to make a commitment announcement some time this weekend, deciding between Arkansas, Missouri and Vanderbilt.

