Joe T. Robinson at Springdale – Thursday, 7 p.m. CT

High school football returns to Arkansas with the first ever “Zero Week” slate of games, highlighted by a pair of top in-state recruits from the central part of the state visiting Northwest Arkansas.

Before Springdale Har-Ber hosts Pulaski Academy and four-star tight end Hudson Henry on Friday, cross-town rival Springdale hosts Joe T. Robinson and Arkansas commit Zach Williams on Thursday.

It is a matchup of teams separated by three classifications, as the Bulldogs are in the state’s largest classification, 7A, and the Senators are a 4A school. However, they aren’t your normal small school in Arkansas.

Over the last several years, Joe T. Robinson has produced several talented players, including current Razorbacks T.J. Hammonds, Koilan Jackson and David Porter, and had a lot of success – the 2017 season ended in the semifinals with a loss to eventual state champion Warren. This season is no different, with 11 players already having offers from colleges of varying levels and the Senators coming into the year with a No. 2 ranking by Hooten’s.

Williams, who is listed as a high three-star linebacker on Rivals but will likely play defensive end at the next level, committed to Arkansas over the summer. The son of former Arkansas standout Rickey Williams, he is coming off a season in which he racked up 65 tackles, including 28 for loss and 11 sacks.

Another former Razorback, Elliott Harris, has a pair of kids who play for the Senators. Elliott Jr. is a 6-foot-4, 320-pound senior offensive lineman and has an offer from Texas State, as well as several FCS programs. His younger brother, E’Marion, has a chance to be Robinson’s best player yet. Already 6-foot-5, 300 pounds as a freshman, the Class of 2022 offensive lineman picked up an offer from Alabama this summer.

A couple of other prospects to watch for the Senators include cornerback Jaiden Lee (FCS offers from UAPB, UT Martin), wide receiver/defensive back Mekel Kentle (FCS offer from UT Martin) and defensive end/linebacker Davis Wofford, an Army commitment.

Joe T. Robinson is tasked with trying to beat Springdale, a traditional powerhouse that has fallen on hard times since the departure of Gus Malzahn, Mitch Mustain, Damian Williams and company more than a decade ago. However, former Arkansas quarterback-turned-high school head coach Zak Clark has done a nice job rebuilding the program.

Inheriting a program that went winless in 2014, Clark has increased the Bulldogs’ win totals from two, to four and finally to six last season. This year’s squad has high expectations and is led by quarterback Grant Allen, the son of former Arkansas quarterback Jason Allen, and running back Garrett Vaughan, who led the 7A-West in rushing touchdowns despite missing nearly half of the season with a broken hand.

Defensively, senior outside linebacker Chops Sanders has offers from Air Force, Army, UCA, UAPB and several Division II schools and cornerback-turned-safety Jujuan Boyd has 4.4 speed and is a guy to watch in the Class of 2020.

As is usually the case in these types of matchups, Robinson may be the more talented team, but Springdale likely has more depth. Clark said the key to victory for the Bulldogs is to keep it close early on and wear the Senators and their two-way players down late in the game.

Arkansas Prospects to Watch