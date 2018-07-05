Williams -- the son of former Hogs standout Rickey L. Williams -- is going to be a tremendous fit in the Arkansas defense and is definitely a complimentary commitment to fellow legacy defensive end Mataio Soli.

That legacy duo can and should be something special in the years ahead.

While Soli will fit in as more of a strongside style end, Williams is a guy who will provide an edge rushing presence and will consistently make plays behind the line of scrimmage.