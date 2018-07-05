In-State Defensive End Zach Williams Calls the Hogs, Commits to Arkansas
The Razorbacks have called home their second legacy for the 2019 recruiting class, Little Rock, Arkansas native, defensive end Zach Williams. Williams committed to the Hogs on Thursday night, a few weeks before he'll hit the Hill for his official visit. The Rivals 3-star is the son of Rickey Williams who is no. 8 on the Razorbacks' career tackle list and he's been a high priority for Chad Morris's defensive staff.
"When I was really little I was really driven to get to Arkansas," Williams said. "As I got older and I saw more of what the SEC competition was like I wasn't sure if I was going to get there but then I started getting more attention and I realized I could really play there. I realized I have a lot more untapped potential so I can succeed at that level."
As a junior starter for Joe T. Robinson High School, Williams racked up 34 tackles with 11 sacks. Williams' 11 sacks resulted in 144 lost yards for his opponents, making him one of the most ferocious edge rushers in the Natural State. Williams is the no.6-ranked player in the state and holds offers from 24 programs, including five SEC offers.
"The coaches have told me I'll most likely fit at defensive end," Williams said. "But there are going to be some big boys in the SEC, so they'll stand me up against those guys, but I'll still be a defensive end about 75 percent of the time. They told me it all depends on my development because I'm nowhere near as developed as I will be in a couple years. I'm graduating early so that'll be a small advantage, but if I need to redshirt I have no problem with that, when I'm ready, I'm ready."
Williams took more unofficial visits than your average recruit and even took official visits to Louisville, Oregon State and TCU, but in the end, decided to make his home on the Hill just like his dad did.
"I went to all these different schools and they all had their pros and their cons, and I sat down and weighed them all. Arkansas was the best fit, even though some of the other schools were really close," Williams said. "I have a connection to Arkansas that I wouldn't have with any other school because it's my home state school and I just felt like it would be the best choice for me to go there instead of anywhere else."
The 6-foot-4, 225-pound composite 4-star still wants to put on 20 to 25 pounds and he's confident that the coaches on the Arkansas defensive staff can get him to where he needs to be in a couple seasons' time.
"I love Coach Caldwell, he's like a grandfather to me. He's very supportive and he's just great to talk to," Williams said. "I like Coach Chavis a lot too, he's a lot cooler than some of these other coaches out there. I know he's done some great things in the SEC so I feel very comfortable that he knows what it's going to take for me to be successful."
The staff has already received commitments from three other 2019 defensive additions, legacy 4-star DE Mataio Soli, East Texas DT Carl Williams and in-state CB Malik Chavis. Williams sees a lot of potential for the Razorbacks under the team's new leadership.
"I think Coach Morris is taking the program in a good direction and he's focusing on speed, which the team was really lacking last year," Williams said. "I think he's going to do well, I don't think he's going to go 14-0 next year, but I think they'll gradually go up."
The Arkansas native says he's really looking forward to support from the Razorback fan base that he's already gotten a small sample of on social media.
"Arkansas fans are very, very passionate about football and the players, and I'm just grateful that I have people who are rooting for me instead of people who aren't."
The Razorbacks now have nine committed 2019 athletes and they'll be hosting a large group of high-priority prospects for a barbecue before fall camp begins. Arkansas will also host in-state 4-star offensive tackle Stacey Wilkins for an official visit at the end of the dead period.
READ WILLIAMS' SCOUTING REPORT FROM NATIONAL RECRUITING ANALYST GREG POWERS.
SUBSCRIBE TO HAWGBEAT.COM FOR FREE TO SEE THE NEARING ANNOUNCEMENTS CALENDAR.
Had a great time on the hill with the coaches. Thanks @coachchadmorris and @CoachSCaldwell for putting in extra time to talk to me, #WPS pic.twitter.com/niFkDx3SKk— Zach Williams (@ZachWilliams56) May 5, 2018