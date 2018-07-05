The Razorbacks have called home their second legacy for the 2019 recruiting class, Little Rock, Arkansas native, defensive end Zach Williams. Williams committed to the Hogs on Thursday night, a few weeks before he'll hit the Hill for his official visit. The Rivals 3-star is the son of Rickey Williams who is no. 8 on the Razorbacks' career tackle list and he's been a high priority for Chad Morris's defensive staff.

"When I was really little I was really driven to get to Arkansas," Williams said. "As I got older and I saw more of what the SEC competition was like I wasn't sure if I was going to get there but then I started getting more attention and I realized I could really play there. I realized I have a lot more untapped potential so I can succeed at that level."

As a junior starter for Joe T. Robinson High School, Williams racked up 34 tackles with 11 sacks. Williams' 11 sacks resulted in 144 lost yards for his opponents, making him one of the most ferocious edge rushers in the Natural State. Williams is the no.6-ranked player in the state and holds offers from 24 programs, including five SEC offers.

"The coaches have told me I'll most likely fit at defensive end," Williams said. "But there are going to be some big boys in the SEC, so they'll stand me up against those guys, but I'll still be a defensive end about 75 percent of the time. They told me it all depends on my development because I'm nowhere near as developed as I will be in a couple years. I'm graduating early so that'll be a small advantage, but if I need to redshirt I have no problem with that, when I'm ready, I'm ready."

Williams took more unofficial visits than your average recruit and even took official visits to Louisville, Oregon State and TCU, but in the end, decided to make his home on the Hill just like his dad did.

"I went to all these different schools and they all had their pros and their cons, and I sat down and weighed them all. Arkansas was the best fit, even though some of the other schools were really close," Williams said. "I have a connection to Arkansas that I wouldn't have with any other school because it's my home state school and I just felt like it would be the best choice for me to go there instead of anywhere else."